Sony Xperia 5 V Hands-on: The Return of the Compact

Sony presented its new Xperia 5 V premium compact smartphone on IFA 2023. nextpit went hands-on with the device that is positioned for content creators and checked a couple of features Sony brought to it to remain relevant in the smartphone market.

Design and screen Sony brought modest changes to a formula it has been using for quite a few years on the Xperia 5 line. The usual tall design is back, with the same 21:9 aspect ratio the company has been advocating for years. The matte finish still feels premium to the touch, and the proportions fit nicely on smaller to medium-sized hands. The biggest change design-wise is rather discrete, with a new oval camera module on the back replacing the pill-shaped island we saw in the previous generations. The new module houses another change that we will cover in the camera section. The Xperia 5 V keeps the notch-less design of its predecessors, with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. / © nextpit Overall, the Xperia 5 V will feel very familiar to anyone who used one of its predecessors, with easy-to-reach buttons on the right side. The right side also includes the two-level shutter button, one of the Xperia line mainstays. Other Sony smartphone traditions can be seen on the top and bottom parts, with the upper side housing the 3.5 mm headphone jack, while the bottom face features the tray for nano SIM and microSD cards.

Sony Xperia 5 V performance Sony didn't skimp in the performance department, equipping the Xperia 5 V with the fastest SoC available to the Android ecosystem. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 takes over processing duties, powered by the same memory combination of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. All of the Xperia 5 V buttons are on the right-hand side. / © nextpit On our brief time with the phone, it was not possible to check whether it presented the tendency to overheat like in the Xperia 5 IV Matt tested in 2022. Despite that, we remain cautiously optimistic since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on that phone tended to overheat in many devices that used it, while its successors 8+ Gen 1 and the 8 Gen 2 on the Xperia 5 V had better thermal control, even if sometimes the price was some thermal throttling. For full performance impressions, we will have to wait for the full review. Hopefully, Sony learned the lessons from the Xperia 5 IV and equipped the 2023 model with better heat dissipation to not waste such a powerful processor.

Sony Xperia 5 V camera The camera department brings once again Sony's expertise in the field, with not only the pro apps developed with input from the Alpha camera line engineers but also the Sony IMX sensors that other brands feature prominently in their own smartphone spec sheets. New to the Xperia 5 V is a more modest dual-camera setup, ditching the telephoto lens in favor of a more compact camera island. That change wasn't accompanied by a nifty variable focal length like in the telephoto camera on III and IV generations, resulting in a less versatile camera experience on the 2023 model. The dual-camera module breaks a long-held tradition of triple cameras on the Xperia 5 range. / © nextpit On the other hand, The Xperia 5 V features Sony's latest generation camera sensor, the Exmor T. The 1/1.3''-sized component sits on the back of the main camera lens—24mm equivalent—with its 48 megapixels binned to a 12 MP image by default. The Xperia 5 V uses the high resolution of its big sensor to also offer a 2x optical zoom using the original unbinned pixels for a 48mm equivalent image. The other camera on the back is a 12-megapixel ultrawide, also capable of 120 fps recording and also featuring autofocus. In true Sony fashion, the Xperia 5 V features a dual-stage camera shutter button, another flagship Sony tradition that will surely please longtime fans. Yes, the shutter button is back for another season. / © nextpit The Exmor T promises better light capture, especially in low-light scenarios, with an innovative dual-layer built that separates the photodiode and transistor, with more area to capture light. Sony once again tried to compare the camera capabilities on the Xperia 5 V with a full-frame camera, but we will know better with an upcoming review.

Sony Xperia 5 V technical specifications 2023 Flagship Product Sony Xperia 5 V Picture Screen 6.1'' OLED FHD+ resolution 120 Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8 GB RAM Storage 128 GB ROM Expandable storage ✔️ OS Android 13 Camera Main: 48 MP, f/1.9 OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2 Selfie 12 MP Battery 5000 mAh 30 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6 / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC eSIM ✔️ Audio Stereo speakers

3.5 mm headphone jack IP Certification IP68 Colors Black, blue, silver Dimensions and weight 154 x 68 x 8.6 mm, 17x g