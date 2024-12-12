Sony LinkBuds Open Review: These Are Not Earbuds!

The Sony LinkBuds Open is quite the unique pair of wireless headphones. They're "open" because they're designed that way to let ambient noise pass through. This design is rather special, sporting a little circular appendix containing the speakers and looking like no other headphones on the market. I share my honest opinion in this Sony LinkBuds Open review.

Summary Buy Sony LinkBuds Open Good Comfortable, discreet design

Surprisingly effective support

Very good battery life

IPX4 certified

Comprehensive Sony Audio Connect application Bad Bass is far too subdued

No wireless charging for the case

One size does not fit all Sony LinkBuds Open Sony LinkBuds Open: All deals

Sony LinkBuds Open design Design Open-ear format

Touch-sensitive controls

Weight per earbud: 5.1 g / Housing weight: 30.6 g

IPX4 certified

3 colors: White, Black and Purple The Sony LinkBuds Open has a two-compartment design. For each earbud, there's a tiny bubble containing all the essential electronics (battery, chips) and a small disk with a hole in the middle that houses the driver. In general, open headphones are fitted with hooks to hold them to the ear. Since they don't fit into the ear canal, they have to be held in place somehow. Sony opted for another approach with a small silicone wing. This fin is hollow and therefore flexible, making it more comfortable than a rigid piece of plastic. The Sony LinkBuds Open has a rather unique take on the "open" format. © nextpit I really like the shape of the Sony LinkBuds Open's charging case. © nextpit The retaining fins are efficient and interchangeable. © nextpit This marbled coating found on the entire LinkBuds range did not impress me one bit. © nextpit You can replace the silicone parts and even choose different colors. © nextpit The small disc at the end of each earbud follows a one-size-fits-all mantra. © nextpit The pierced disk-shaped part is rigid and covered with silicone. However, it takes a one-size-fits-all approach that could get in the way in a long session. Personally, I had to push them in a little to wedge the fin in. I had no problems with stability and the earbuds never fell out of my ears. With this unique size, there's a risk that the earbuds still won't fit your ears properly. The earbuds are IPX4 certified which means they can be used for sports. The Sony LinkBuds Open housing is very compact and has a very cute, rounded design that reminds me of a stack of pebbles. However, I'm not so keen on the marbled coating found across the entire LinkBuds range this year.

Sony LinkBuds Open: Audio quality Audio 11 mm drivers

Hi-Res certified

Codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC and LC3 (LE Audio)

No Active Noise Cancellation Unsurprisingly, the Sony LinkBuds Open was not designed to offer dazzling audio quality. Yes, we have the LDAC codec support and the same V2 processor as in the Sony WF-1000XM5 (review). However, there's also a hole right in the middle of each earbud. Passive noise isolation is obviously very poor, but this is deliberate. There's no Active Noise Cancellation, either. The driver of each earbud is located in the circular "donut" shaped part. © nextpit The "open" format of the Sony LinkBuds Open is supposed to make them less invasive in the ear and to let ambient sounds pass through better. © nextpit Most of the time, I had to crank up the volume. I also found the audio signature to be too timid when it came to bass. So timid, in fact, that I felt that the high-volume emphasis on the rest of the musical message, especially the treble, sometimes got in the way. Read this guide to better understand the audio quality of your headphones On the other hand, the rendering of ambient noise was infinitely more natural than any competitor's most natural transparency mode available in the market today. You almost don't get the impression of wearing headphones. Just bear in mind that the LinkBuds Open is aimed at a specific target audience.

Sony LinkBuds Open application and features App and features Android and iOS app

Sony account required to unlock all functions

5-band equalizer

360° audio with head tracking

Bluetooth 5.3

Multipoint connectivity Sony completely redesigned its companion application this time around. The interface is more intuitive and less minimal. Do note the Sony Audio Connect application is now the one and only app for all the manufacturer's audio products. Sony completely revamped its app. The interface is cleaner and, most importantly, there is now just one app for all of Sony's audio products. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit The equalizer in the Sony Sound Connect app is very comprehensive. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit This feature to create your own audio signature is a really good idea from Sony. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit This "background music" mode changes the stereo scene to give the impression that you are listening to music without headphones in your room. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit This "background music" mode changes the stereo scene to give the impression that you are listening to music without headphones in your living room. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit This "background music" mode changes the stereo scene to give the impression that you are listening to music without headphones in a cafe. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit As much as I moan about manufacturers' gimmicks, I love Sony's Wide Tap feature which lets you tap your temple instead of your earbuds to activate controls. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit The controls on the Sony LinkBuds Open aren't very customizable. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit Sony LinkBuds Open can recognize three different types of commands. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit Sony does throw in some weird features sometimes, like being able to end a call by nodding. © Sony ; Screenshots: nextpit Apart from that, Sony is as generous as ever with its features. The equalizer is very comprehensive and precise. You can also create your own audio signature with "Find my equalizer", an interactive quiz that helps Sony better understand how you perceive sound. I know I moan a lot about gimmicks in general, but the Wide Tap Area function for the controls is absolutely brilliant. The controls are tactile, but you have to tap, not the earbuds, but your temple. Surprisingly, it works better than I could have imagined. On the other hand, the controls are not very customizable. There's also the "Background Music" function I mentioned in my LinkBuds Fit review. The idea is to modify the sound scene to provide the impression that you're listening to music via a speaker in a room, rather than headphones in your ears. It works more or less as intended, but I was not totally impressed. Another new function is auto play. It allows you to configure things like your music application and favorite music in advance. The headphones then switch on automatically when you wear them, without you having to interact with your smartphone.

Sony LinkBuds Open: Batteries and charging Battery and recharging 8h continuous listening

4h30 continuous calls

No wireless charging support for the case The Sony LinkBuds Open boasts an advertised battery life of 8 hours. Personally, I used the Sony headphones within these parameters: 100% charge.

No charging during my review duration.

60% listening volume.

Paired with an Android smartphone.

LDAC codec. It lasted just over 8 hours without any problems. Sony claimed a total battery life of 22 hours with the case. This means that the headphones can be recharged three times via the case. According to the manufacturer, 3 minutes of charging will recover the equivalent of one hour of listening. The Sony LinkBuds case does not support wireless charging. © nextpit The battery life of the Sony LinkBuds Open is very good. © nextpit

Should You Buy the Sony LinkBuds Open? Would I recommend the Sony LinkBuds Open at $180? Yes, but I might not have done so at their launch price of $199.99. The Sony LinkBuds Open is a unique pair of wireless headphones. So unique, in fact, that I don't even view them as headphones. The idea is not to isolate yourself in your corner with your music without the clutter of headphones as with wireless headphones with ANC. Think of them as Bluetooth mini-speakers that you can use in public without annoying everyone around you. They're the kind of headphones you use when riding your bike around town to hear the cars and traffic around you. Or when you're hanging out with buddies and want to chat without having to take off your headphones. They almost have an analog feel to them, which I find charming, if not 100% impressive. In the open headphone market, I found Sony's candidate to be very convincing. Sony is trying to find another use case for this type of product than sports, which is already well covered by manufacturers like Shokz and others. What do you think of the Sony LinkBuds Open after this comprehensive review?