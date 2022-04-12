Now smarter: Smartmi Air Purifier 2 launched with pollutant detection

Not only are smartphones getting smarter today, but also other home devices – like smart air purifiers similar to the new Smartmi Air Purifier 2. The company says its latest air purifier features a hyper-accurate air sensor and is one of first purifiers with an "Allergy Care" certification.

TL;DR

Smartmi's Air Purifier 2 is launched with new smart features.

The new air purifier has an OLED touch screen that shows types of pollutants.

The Air Purifier 2 is available for $259.99 (regular price).

It is discounted for $194.44 using a promo code on Amazon until April 24.

For starters, Smartmi is not a new brand. It is established as a separate company from Xiaomi similar to Mijia. The brand focuses on producing smarter air purifiers, and its products are available in major western markets like the US and Europe.

Cleaning specs of Smartmi Air Purifier 2

The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 is more than just the upgraded version of the Air Purifier P1 launched last year. The Air Purifier 2 features TÜV Rheinland's "Allergy Care" certification, making it one of the first air purifiers to get certified. It also added UV light sterilization that you can turn on or off while air purification is running on top of the True Hepa and activated carbon filters.

There are three sensors on the smart air purifier: PM2.5, PM10, and TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds). Detected air levels and types of pollutants such as pollen are displayed on the OLED touch screen together with temperature and humidity levels. The functionality is similar to the more expensive Jya Fjord Pro air purifier that we recently tested.

Smartmi mentions the area of purification is 45 sq. meters (484 sq feet) and with filtration flow rates of 380 cubic per hour for CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and 100 cubic per hour for TVOC. The Air Purifier 2 remains rather portable with a diameter of 260mm and weight of 5kg.

Smartmi Air Purifier 2 has UV light that eliminates bacteria and other pollutants! / © Smartmi

Smartmi Air Purifier 2 app support, pricing and availability

The Smartmi Air Purifier 2 can be controlled using the Smartmi Link app supported for Android and iOS. It is also compatible with smart home ecosystems like Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.

Air Purifier 2 is already available via Amazon for $259.99, but the company is running a promotion of 25% off. The new price will be $194.99 if you use the "SMARTMIC2" promo code valid until April 24.

Are you using an air purifier in your living space? Which brand do you prefer? Let us know in the comment section.