If you're looking for a solid alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Sennheiser's latest Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are some of the best options out there. Even better, the wireless noise-canceling earbuds have plunged to a new record low price on Amazon, which sees the set dropping to $243 from $299.

That's a big reduction valued at $56 (19 percent) and also a shy lower from the previous best price we saw last month. The same discount also applies to all colors of the Momentum TW 4.

Why the Sennheiser Momentum TW 4 are among the favorite ANC earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum TW 4 (review) just came on the scene this year, and they pack serious upgrades over their predecessors, especially in sound and usability. The redesigned internals in the fourth-gen deliver improved clarity and better frequency range than before, while overall the audio quality in the buds is found to excel as per our colleague Antoine.

The earbuds get newer Bluetooth codecs as well. These include aptX Adaptive which delivers lossless audio provided you have the right content and a compatible smartphone. On top of that, there are new connectivity features like Auracast and multipoint Bluetooth 5.4.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have a battery life of 7.5 hours without ANC and 30 hours with the case. / © nextpit

Sennheiser's Momentum TW 4 also carry over the top-class ANC capabilities of the Momentum TW 3 and slightly enhanced it. There's a new anti-wind mode that is more effective in blocking wind noises. Plus, we also find the earbuds' passive noise cancellation more reliable compared with other in-ear headphones in their class.

The Momentum TW 4 come with a familiar design and build, which is a good thing. The buds look unique with a rectangular shape and each bud gets touch control features. They can also withstand the usual abuse, thanks to IP54 dust and water certification.

Another key area in which the Sennheiser TW 4 stand out from the competition is the battery life. The earbuds give more than 7 hours of playtime while the case adds two extra charges, with the combined running time of 30 hours with ANC. There's also quick and wireless charging.

Do you think the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are worth it for this price? Let us know in the comment section.