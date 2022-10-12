Sennheiser headphones for $75 on Prime Day: Is it worth it?

Amazon announced its Prime Day sale for this fall and Sennheiser is offering heavily discounted headphones for this occasion: The Sennheiser HD 450SE currently costs a mere $75. NextPit would like to let you know whether you should pick this up without any hesitation!

Do you want to buy a new pair of Bluetooth headphones on the latest Prime Day offer? If so, the Sennheiser HD 450 SE will probably catch your eye on the Amazon page. For Prime Day, you can now get the headphones, which were launched at $130 now costs just $75 a pop.

Beyond offers on eBay, different deal sites also offer this headset at a discounted price. While it is cheaper than the recommended retail price, none of them are able to match the amazing $75 deal that Amazon offers. That should be worth picking up but to be on the safe side, we'll continue to monitor the offer.

Is it worth buying the Sennheiser HD 450 SE?

If we were to take a closer look at the headphones, we can see the following: The price has actually been significantly higher than the current offer (between more than $100) in recent months, but this is not the first time that the sub-$100 mark has been breached. However, this fact should not bother you any further as it only means that you get this deal every few months, and it is now another time as such.

But are they any good? We haven't reviewed the Sennheiser HD 450 SE ourselves yet, but the 4.3 stars rating on Amazon sound promising. A look at the spec sheet tells us that the over-ear headphones offer active noise cancellation. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours, and you can also charge the headphones via quick-charging. HD codecs are also supported: There is support for the AptX, AptX Low Latency, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

You can control the headphones with the "Sennheiser Smart Control" app, which we already liked in our review of the Momentum True Wireless 3. We do miss out on some features, such as multipoint Bluetooth, which would make the Sennheiser HD 450 SE more convenient to use, but that is absolutely okay considering how it costs less than $80! To cut a long story short: Yep, you can definitely pick one up!

