Android 15: Which Samsung Phones Will be Updated to One UI 7?
With the Android 14 rollout practically over, and with a clear update policy for its phones and tablets, we have a pretty good idea of which Samsung phones and tablets will receive the next major operating system from Google. Keep reading to find out if your Galaxy phone or tablet will be updated to Android 15 with One UI 7.
In the past two years, Samsung managed to update basically all of its supported flagship and mid-range phones before the end of the year. only falling behind Google's instantaneous update for all of its Pixel models. Truth be told, both Android 13 and 14 were relatively small updates compared to the revamp brought with Android 12.
Independently of how big the past Android updates were, as of writing this list, many Android brands haven't even begun their Android 14 rollouts, and most are not even halfway through their phone lineup.
With most recent Samsung Galaxy models having a clear update policy announced during their launch, it is a rather straightforward math exercise to know which phones will be upgraded to Android 15. As the new system gets a stable release, the South Korean company should then release its usual schedule, which we will then add to this article.
Table of Contents:
- Galaxy A series update
- Galaxy S series update
- Galaxy Z series update
- Galaxy M series update
- Galaxy XCover series upgrade
- Galaxy Tab series upgrade
Galaxy A series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy A05s
|Galaxy A14 4G
|Galaxy A14 5G
|Galaxy A15 4G
|Galaxy A15 5G
|Galaxy A24
|Galaxy A25
|Galaxy A33
|Galaxy A34
|Galaxy A35
|Galaxy A53
|Galaxy A54
|Galaxy A55
|Galaxy A73
Galaxy S series Android 15 update
Galaxy Z series Android 15 update
Galaxy M series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy M14 / F14
|Galaxy M15 / F15
|Galaxy M34 5G
|Galaxy M54 / F54
|Galaxy M55 / F55
Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
|Galaxy XCover 7
Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update
|Model
|Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+
|Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
|Galaxy Tab Active 5
|Galaxy Tab S8
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+
Besides the models listed above, all models released throughout 2024 should also be elegible to the Android 15 upgrade, including the entry-level models announced in the first week of the year—Galaxy A05s, A15, and A25.
As in the past few years, we expect to see Samsung confirm its list of Galaxy phones and tablets elegible to the Android 15 update as soon as it starts updating the first model. The list is traditionally shared on the Samsung Members app with the expected timeframe for the update on the phone's market. When that happens, we will update this list to follow the rollout, so be sure to bookmark this page and follow us on social media.
Comment below if we forgot an specific model, and share what you want to see in the next Android+One UI update. Do you also think the past updates were rather small? Share your thoughts below.
Article updated in April 2024 with additional models scheduled to receive the Android 15 update.
Source: Samsung
