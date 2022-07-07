Philips Hue Sync comes to Samsung TVs via a major SmartThings update

Samsung's SmartThings app will get a major upgrade later this year. The upcoming software iteration will add support to new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 devices as well as enabling Philips Hue Sync on Samsung smart televisions.

TL;DR

Samsung SmartThings major app update is coming soon.

The update will add Philips Hue Sync and compatibility to more smart home devices.

Govee smart lights will now sync with Razer Chrome RGB when playing games.

According to an exclusive report of SamMobile, Samsung is already working to bring the next update of SmartThings, scheduled to arrive soon. Considerably, it is a major overhaul as it will include several changes to the app functionality and expanded support for IoT/smart home devices. The company is expected to announce more details about the latter this September during IFA 2022 in Berlin.

In addition to the improved interface, the update will finally enable Philips Hue Sync for compatible smart TVs and monitors of Samsung. Depending on the content or music, the smart lights will provide synchronize colors and modes with any supported TV. Both Govee and Nanoleaf have similar rhythm features available to their smart devices.

Affiliate offer Philips Hue Gradient Signe Check out the Philips Hue Gradient Signe smart lamp with support for Alexa, HomeKit, SmartThings, and Google.

There is no specific timeframe on when the software update will become available. However, Samsung could wait for the foldable Galaxy devices to be announced first, which will happen next month. It is also safe to assume that September will be a big month for the company's smart home platform.

Govee smart lights to work with Razer Chrome RGB

On to separate news, Govee and Razer have announced their partnership where the Govee RGBIC smart lightings will now sync with the Razer Chrome RGB ecosystem. Only a select library of game titles will be compatible at first. Presumably, the list of supported games will increase over time.

Which smart lighting brand(s) do you use at home? Let us know in the comment section.