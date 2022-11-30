Tech & Community
Samsung's self-repair program may soon add Galaxy smartwatches and earbuds

Authored by: Jade Bryan
samsung galaxy s21 ultra black buds pro watch c5tl
© Samsung

Samsung launched its self-repair program in August covering the most recent Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The South Korean giant might extend it to wearables like smartwatches and earbuds based on the latest trademark filing.

The patent application was spotted from the EU network website but originated from the US patent office that pertains to a Self Repair Assistant mobile app. It further describes it as software assistance for self-repair and self-maintenance of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds. This new filing suggests that Samsung may extend the self-repair support to wearables.

Samsung's self-repair program is currently available in the US supporting the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7 models. The company provides genuine replacement parts such as screens, batteries, and USB ports. Along with sourced parts, Samsung also ships tools and free DIY guides provided by iFixit.

Despite the imminent app, it is still uncertain if Samsung will eventually extend the coverage anytime soon. And because of the delicate and smaller forms of smartwatches and earbuds, repairing the hardware could be more challenging compared to smartphones and tablets. Samsung might also limit the scope to fixing the displays and batteries.

Samsung Galaxy Self-repair
Samsung Self-repair program supports Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ at launch / © Samsung

Besides Samsung, other brands like Apple and Google have also introduced the same initiative. The latter offers wider assistance availability including older Pixel devices and more countries. Meanwhile, Apple DIY repair requires bulky and expensive equipment before you can fix any supported iPhone models.

There is no word yet if Samsung has plans to expand the Galaxy self-repair program to more countries. For that matter, do you think it would be economical to fix your own device? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Via: SamMobile Source: TMDN

Via: SamMobile Source: TMDN
