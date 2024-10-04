Hot topics

One UI 7 is Delayed, But Here are Big New Changes and Features

This year's Samsung Developer Conference has kicked off in San Jose, California. One of the highlights of the ongoing event is One UI 7, which is the next big update based on Android 15. However, it seems that all the big changes previewed are overshadowed by the release date of the firmware that is now expected to hit the public in early 2025.

As specified, Samsung will still release the One UI 7 but in beta to developers sometime in October. The definitive version of the update is said to be only ready by the time the Galaxy S25 is launched. So, taking the Galaxy S24 launch as a reference, the rollout should happen in January, unless Samsung has some surprises for the end of 2024.

Even so, it is still unclear if there will be roadblocks during the beta phase of One UI 7 that could result in further postponements.

Why Samsung is delaying the One UI 7 update availability: Changes and AI

New interface

Samsung isn't vocal as to what the reasons are for the delay here. However, this is likely due to the upcoming software introducing major changes such as an overhauled quick settings section with repositioned controls and shortcuts. Additionally, the quick settings will now be split from the notification panel similar to what Xiaomi has adopted in HyperOS.

One UI 7 interface on the Galaxy S24 Ultra
One UI 7 is previewed in Samsung's developer conference showing a redesigned quick settings panel / © Sammy Guru

One UI 7 is also shown to feature a whole refresh to the UI such as a new app icon design and font. At the same time, the entire Settings will also receive a big makeover as to how the menus and icons look like.

Galaxy Avatar and longer battery life

Apart from the tweaks in the interface, Samsung will continue to integrate generative AI with One UI 7, which is quite expected. Among those confirmed is the new Galaxy Avatar which will offer personalized avatars and stickers comparable to Apple's AI Genmoji.

There is also new battery management here, which will utilize AI to optimize system and power usage based on user habits and patterns for a better battery life. This could cover the user's charging patterns as well to protect the cells' longevity.

Galaxy AI 2.0 and smarter Bixby assistant

Samsung touts that One UI 7 will include its Galaxy AI version 2.0. What it means is that it will use more capable AI models and deeply integrate them into its services and apps. The integration should improve and add new features to the Gallery, Camera, editing tools, and more.

The company's very own assistant, Bixby, is set to receive a major boost as well. With One UI 7, Bixby will feature more accurate voice recognition and support complex commands and processes by better understanding context and what's on the screen.

Android 15 and compatibility

As usual, One UI 7 should include the usual changes and features that are in tow with Android 15, including optimized UI for large-screen devices, enhancements to privacy and security, and native satellite connectivity support.

Samsung has not detailed yet which Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets will be compatible with One UI 7. But we could expect the list to be revealed once the beta program begins, which should include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review).

Do you think it will be reasonable for Samsung to delay the update? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Via: Sammy Guru Source: Samsung Youtube

