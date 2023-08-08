Samsung One UI 6 Beta Features and Compatibility Announced

Samsung was reported to roll out One UI 6 beta at the start of August, but this turned out to be partly inaccurate. Now, it appears that the actual availability of the major update based on Android 14 OS could be close after the press release was prematurely posted by Samsung Germany. What's also tagged along are key features and changes as well as the compatibility of the beta software.

In a deleted press release of Samsung's regional division and viewed from Google's cache, it describes the release of One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). It also confirms that the beta update is available to South Korea, Germany, and the USA at first.

However, there's no information for other Samsung Galaxy phones like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (hands-on) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (hands-on). Hence, support for these devices maybe announced later.

Furthermore, the post details of how users with these compatible Galaxy S23 devices to join the beta program were revealed as well. Accordingly, interested testers could sign up through the Samsung Members mobile app.

What's new with One UI 6 beta based on Android 14

Among the numerous features mentioned are the more modern interface with the Quick Settings panel being revamped. Plus, there's a new gesture that supports accessing the entire panel by swiping from the top-right corner, which is similar to some Xiaomi smartphones running on the latest MIUI. Evidently, eye comfort and dark mode get their toggles too.

Samsung's One UI 6 to feature a revamped Quick Settings panel. / © Samsung DE

In terms of customization, One UI 6 will also bring individual wallpapers assignment for in multiple modes. For instance, a user can set a different wallpaper in sleep mode and another for general. Additionally, a new camera widget allows photos to be stored in a specific storage location instead of the default.

It is safe to say that Samsung could announce the One UI 6 beta soon. At the same time, it's possible that the information about the roll-out for other regions and Galaxy models will be included aside from the initial lists given.

Are you intending to test the One UI 6 beta once it is available? Which new features are looking to testing most? Tell us in the comments.