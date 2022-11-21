Samsung to further accelerate the Android 14 release for Galaxy S23

Samsung released the Android 13 first to the Galaxy S22 line in October or more than two months after the update hit Google's Pixel devices. The South Korean firm has now announced its plans to further reduce the delivery time on the next major update in 2023, which should be the One UI 6 based on the Android 14 operating system.

For years, Samsung was known to have a bad track record when it comes to shipping firmware for its Galaxy hardware. The company has been greatly lagging behind Google and other Android OEMs. It was only recently that they started to improve the waiting time.

Through an official press release, Samsung said that it intends to release next year's Android update to Galaxy users faster. And besides the flagship S series always getting the first dibs, they also promise that more lineups such as Galaxy foldables should see progress with its yearly software release schedule.

It was worth nothing that Samsung released the Android 11 to Galaxy S20 in December 2020. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 received the Android 12 update a bit earlier in November 2021. Notably, Samsung has kept making it better for this year's Galaxy S22 through the One UI 5 on Android 13 that was released at the end of October.

If there's a guarantee with Samsung's statement, it means that we might see the Android 14 arrive a month or a few weeks earlier compared to the current software release timeline. In addition, it also depends on how early Google will make the next Android OS official, which is expected on May 2023 during its annual I/O developer's conference.