Following the One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy S24 series last week, Samsung has expanded the availability to more devices including the Galaxy S23 and last year's Galaxy foldable smartphones and tablets . The firmware brings a fresh set of Galaxy AI features such as the popular Sketch to Image.

As spotted in Samsung's community forum in South Korea (via TarunVats), Galaxy S23 users including the Galaxy S23 FE (review) have started seeing notifications about the One UI 6.1.1 availability. The hefty update is labeled as S91xNKSU4CXH7 on the 2023 flagship Galaxy slabs and comes with the latest September security patch.

Besides the Galaxy S23, it was also discovered that the software has started to arrive for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Some users also reported that they're getting the update on their Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets.

It is expected that the firmware should arrive in more countries and regions this week, although the exact timing is still unclear. Samsung should also announce more Galaxy devices that will receive the update.

Not yet the Android 15 upgrade you've been hoping for

One UI 6.1.1, debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), is still based on Android 14 rather than on the recently released Android 15. The skinned version of the latter will go as One UI 7, but it's still vague when the beta and launch window of the major update will arrive.

As for features, One UI 6.1.1 introduces new Galaxy AI tools like an updated Interpreter mode that will take advantage of the dual screen in foldable devices. There's also a new AI-powered Sketch to Image coming to Samsung's proprietary gallery and drawing app. This is the company's take on Apple's yet-to-be-released Image Wand feature and Google's Reimagine.

Another AI feature integrated into the gallery is Portrait Studio. The name suggests you can transform portrait shots into various styles such as changing the background or converting the entire shot into a 3D comic, cartoon, and more.

A neat new enhancement to wallpapers is Galaxy AI Wallpapers which adds effects based on the current weather to your set wallpapers. For example, rain will overlay on your wallpaper if the current weather status in your location is raining.

Is your Galaxy device on the list? If so, have you received the update? Share your findings in the comments.