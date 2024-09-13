Hot topics

One UI 6.1.1 with Saucy AI Tools Hit Galaxy S23 and More Models

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung galaxy s23 plus ultra lineup colors cmd7
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Following the One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy S24 series last week, Samsung has expanded the availability to more devices including the Galaxy S23 and last year's Galaxy foldable smartphones and tablets. The firmware brings a fresh set of Galaxy AI features such as the popular Sketch to Image.

As spotted in Samsung's community forum in South Korea (via TarunVats), Galaxy S23 users including the Galaxy S23 FE (review) have started seeing notifications about the One UI 6.1.1 availability. The hefty update is labeled as S91xNKSU4CXH7 on the 2023 flagship Galaxy slabs and comes with the latest September security patch.

Besides the Galaxy S23, it was also discovered that the software has started to arrive for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Some users also reported that they're getting the update on their Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets.

One UI 6.1.1 compatibility list

  • Galaxy S24 series
  • Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series

It is expected that the firmware should arrive in more countries and regions this week, although the exact timing is still unclear. Samsung should also announce more Galaxy devices that will receive the update.

Not yet the Android 15 upgrade you've been hoping for

One UI 6.1.1, debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), is still based on Android 14 rather than on the recently released Android 15. The skinned version of the latter will go as One UI 7, but it's still vague when the beta and launch window of the major update will arrive.

As for features, One UI 6.1.1 introduces new Galaxy AI tools like an updated Interpreter mode that will take advantage of the dual screen in foldable devices. There's also a new AI-powered Sketch to Image coming to Samsung's proprietary gallery and drawing app. This is the company's take on Apple's yet-to-be-released Image Wand feature and Google's Reimagine.

Another AI feature integrated into the gallery is Portrait Studio. The name suggests you can transform portrait shots into various styles such as changing the background or converting the entire shot into a 3D comic, cartoon, and more.

A neat new enhancement to wallpapers is Galaxy AI Wallpapers which adds effects based on the current weather to your set wallpapers. For example, rain will overlay on your wallpaper if the current weather status in your location is raining.

Is your Galaxy device on the list? If so, have you received the update? Share your findings in the comments.

Source: Tarun Vats on X

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing