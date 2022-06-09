One UI 5: Samsung's Android 13 interface will be much smoother

After the presentation of Android 13 , Samsung is actively preparing the release of the next version of its Android overlay. One UI 5 should arrive in the coming months and bring several new features, including improved fluidity in the user interface.

TL;DR

Samsung seems to want to focus on the animations of its interface.

The beta version of One UI 5 should be launched in the coming months, shortly after the rollout of Android 13.

Samsung offers one of the most popular Android overlays on the market with One UI. Samsung smartphone users have been enjoying the new features of Android 12 with One UI 4. After last year's big visual revolution, One UI 5, which will be based on Android 13, should bring, among other new features, much smoother animations.

One UI 5 should bring a much more fluid user interface

According to our colleagues at SamMobile, this improved fluidity of the interface is one of the main objectives of Samsung in the development of One UI 5. To do this, the team of developers is working on optimizing the animations to make them smoother and faster, which would positively impact the speed of navigation in the interface.

It may not seem like a big deal, but this change would greatly improve the user experience with Samsung smartphones. In combination with the high refresh rates, it could give a big boost to the smoothness of the smartphones.

But in itself, the fact that the first leak on One UI 5 that we have to get our teeth into is about the smoothness of animations is not necessarily a good sign. It's still a pretty niche feature that only the most advanced users care about. Does this mean that we should expect One UI 5 to be an incremental update, i.e. not a big innovation? It's too early to tell.

We should get a glimpse of One UI 5 and its new features at the Samsung Developers' Conference, which will be held in the second half of the year. As a reminder, the 2021 edition took place in October and was followed shortly after by the launch of the beta version of One UI 4.

If Samsung stays true to form, the conference should be held again in October and the manufacturer should launch the beta version of One UI 5 in the following weeks. The first models to benefit from the update will certainly be the manufacturer's flagships like the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy 22 Ultra and the foldable smartphones that are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Anyway, we'll see what Samsung will offer with the new version of its Android overlay and will keep you updated with all the main news.

Do you like One UI? What do you think of Samsung's Android overlay? What new features are you expecting to see on One UI 5?