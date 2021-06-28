Samsung's MWC event: How to watch the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 live
Samsung has announced a live event for today at 19:15 CET. At the Samsung Galaxy MWC event, the company wants to present the future of smartwatches and thus most likely the Galaxy Watch 4. NextPit will take you straight to the live stream.
- Samsung live stream on June 28 at 19:15 CET.
- Manufacturer is expected to unveil Galaxy Watch 4.
- In addition, there could be news about the cooperation with Google.
In Barcelona, the Mobile World Congress starts today and Samsung uses the opportunity to present new hardware. Although the company is not live on site, it will nevertheless present the Galaxy Watch 4 today at 19:15 CET.
Samsung broadcasts its event live on YouTube and in its own newsroom. Since YouTube is usually the most convenient for live events like this, we've embedded the video for you below. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 4, there may be other Samsung hardware to see. So let's speculate for a bit.
Is Samsung already showing off its new foldables too?
A few days before the event, the first images of new Samsung smartphones have surfaced on the web. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3, we already know roughly what Samsung's next foldables will look like. However, it is rather unlikely that these can already be seen at the live event. Here, the manufacturer will probably still present a new event.
Samsung also produces televisions, notebooks and household appliances such as refrigerators. In addition to new hardware, the focus could also be on the new cooperation with Google, which became talk during Google I/O in May. So if you are a wearable fan, you should definitely tune in!
