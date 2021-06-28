Samsung's MWC event: How to watch the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 live

Samsung has announced a live event for today at 19:15 CET. At the Samsung Galaxy MWC event, the company wants to present the future of smartwatches and thus most likely the Galaxy Watch 4. NextPit will take you straight to the live stream.

In Barcelona, the Mobile World Congress starts today and Samsung uses the opportunity to present new hardware. Although the company is not live on site, it will nevertheless present the Galaxy Watch 4 today at 19:15 CET.

Samsung broadcasts its event live on YouTube and in its own newsroom. Since YouTube is usually the most convenient for live events like this, we've embedded the video for you below. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 4, there may be other Samsung hardware to see. So let's speculate for a bit.