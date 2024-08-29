In the world of consumer electronics, design is all too often placed on the back burner in favor of technical specifications. Samsung plays the piper's tune and wants to create a synthesis of both with the Music Frame. This speaker was designed to impress both in terms of aesthetics and sound. However, can real sound quality be found behind the elegantly designed façade? Find out what the $399 Samsung Music Frame can do in nextpit's review.

Design and build quality The Samsung Music Frame is not just a speaker, it's a statement. With its elegant frame and matte white front, the Music Frame blends seamlessly into any living environment. How does the design perform in reality? Pros: Elegant, unobtrusive design that integrates perfectly into any interior.

High-quality workmanship that conveys a feeling of durability. Cons: Relatively thick (almost 6 cm), which can make mounting it to the wall a problem.

The almost 5kg weight could make installation more difficult. The Music Frame impressed in terms of design and workmanship. The matte front and the color soft transition in the frame gave the speaker a timeless, elegant look. The weight is also a reminder that the Music Frame is more than just a simple picture frame: you can see the engineering genius that has gone into every detail. Nothing rattles, and the firm click you hear when changing the picture panels on the front instills confidence in the quality of the product. However, the elegant look does not come without any compromises. The frame's thickness, especially when the speaker is hanging on the wall, could be an eyesore for some, especially if you prefer a sleek, minimalist look. In addition, the considerable 5kg heft could make some installers sweat. You should ensure the wall mount can actually bear such load beforehand. If the Samsung Music Frame is placed on a sideboard, it needs at least 14 centimeters in depth. / © nextpit Overall, the Music Frame offers an appealing design that blurs the boundaries between technology and art. This is "ambient computing", i.e. technology perfectly integrated into everyday life through its form.

Control system User-friendliness is put to the test when controlling the Samsung Music Frame. Apart from the four hidden touch buttons, there are a few challenges to overcome. Pros: Uncomplicated control via the Smart Things app.

Simple connection with Samsung televisions. Cons: Touch-sensitive control surface is too sensitive.

Switching input sources is too time-consuming. In theory, controlling the Samsung Music Frame via the Smart Things app is very user-friendly. You can control the Music Frame from your smartphone and, for instance, select different inputs without having to touch the device. Smartphone control is the better way to do so anyway. Although there are also a few touch buttons on the Music Frame, they left me with mixed feelings during the review: While they are seamlessly integrated into the design, there were occasions where the buttons were unintentionally pressed when we moved the speaker around. This was annoying, especially if you accidentally switched from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth. The Samsung Music Frame is quite thick. / © nextpit Overall, the design and workmanship of the Samsung Music Frame are a successful combination of aesthetics and functionality, even if there are some shortcomings when it comes to the controls. If you're looking for an elegant and unobtrusive audio solution that blends harmoniously into your living space, you might have found the perfect solution here, provided you're willing to put up with the minor flaws. What about the sound?

Sound The sound quality of the Samsung Music Frame deserves both praise and criticism. On the one hand, you get a surprisingly good sound from the elegant housing. On the other hand, there are clear weaknesses that should not be ignored. Pros: Surprisingly balanced sound for a product in this form factor.

Support for various audio formats, including Dolby Atmos. Cons: Treble is somewhat restrained, which can detract from the overall experience.

The sound becomes "clattered" and imprecise at higher volumes. Let's begin with the positives. The Samsung Music Frame surprised me with an audio quality that is hardly expected in its class. The combination of six integrated speakers and a 120-watt RMS amplifier produces a solid sound that provides good entertainment in many living rooms. At normal volume levels, the sound quality can easily compete with classic Bluetooth speakers such as the Marshall Kilburn or smaller soundbars and offers a clear, dynamic sound that is ideal for both quiet background music and a relaxing evening in front of the TV. Another advantage is the support for numerous audio formats, including FLAC and ALAC. This shows Samsung is not only targeting the mass market but also has audiophiles in mind. With functions such as night mode or voice amplifier mode, the Music Frame manages to adapt to our individual needs. Dolby Atmos is also on board and you can also use two Samsung Music Frames for stereo sound. Samsung hides a total of six speakers in the housing of the Music Frame. / © nextpit On the negative side, however, it should be noted that the treble of the Music Frame is not as crisp as you would expect from a premium speaker. They are somewhat restrained, which makes the overall sound a little "pale", especially with demanding music or high-frequency sounds. If you're a fan of dynamic music, this could be a major drawback. The mid frequencies are clear and concise, but they can't always balance out the highs. Another problem becomes apparent at higher volumes: The Music Frame starts to rattle at around 85 percent of its maximum output. This is particularly annoying if you are planning a large party or simply want to drown out the vacuum cleaner when cleaning. At these moments, the device seems more like a fancy decoration than a serious speaker.