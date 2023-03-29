Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S21 May Gain the Backround-Remover Image Clipper Tool

One of the features introduced with One UI 5.1 is the Image Clipper where it lifts an object out from a background and transforms it to a separate and shareable image with a transparent background. However, it was exclusive to the Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) . Samsung may release it to older devices as well.

The Samsung Image Clipper is similar to the “lift a subject from a photo background” on iOS. It does work for images or video screenshots with a pronounced subject and that is discernible from the background. We provided a step-by-step guide on how does Image Clipper is done from a Galaxy S23.

Which Samsung phones will gain the Image Clipper next?

According to a frequent Twitter leaker, TechReve, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 lineups will gain the same software trick, and which will arrive in April through the updated Gallery app of Samsung. The source didn't mention if Samsung's older models such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive the in-app tool considering these have newer chipsets than the aforementioned S2x series.

Samsung also offers the possibility to remove the background of an image when pausing a video. / © NextPit

It was also previously reported (via SamMobile) that much dated devices are planned to get Image Clipper. Unfortunately, there has still no developments or official news until now. But based on previous Samsung's apps like the Expert RAW, it is safe to say that Samsung may already be working to expand the availability of the feature to a wider list of flagship Galaxy phones.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 in 256GB storage configuration is discounted on Amazon today. To device database

Besides the photo editing tool, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review) trio ships with another exclusive capability within the camera app called Star Trails. The mode is found under the Hyperlapse feature of the camera phones, and it allows capturing hypnotizing night sky video clips.

Which of the Galaxy phones' capabilities do you make use of for most of the time? We'd like to hear your suggestions in the comment section below.