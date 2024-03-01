First Galaxy Z Flip 6 Renders Reveal Boring Clamshell Design

As March, er, marches on, it appears that leaks about Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones continue to pick up steam. The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders come just a day after renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Ultra) were published. Based on the materials, the upcoming foldable clamshell from Samsung might bring minor and unexciting exterior changes.

Samsung might be lazy to change the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Courtesy of OnLeaks, in a collaboration with SmartPrix, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is depicted to remain almost unchanged from its predecessor. Essentially, the 3.4-inch cover display will be retained and inherits the tab folder screen layout of the current Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) which goes against the speculated larger and edge-to-edge display. The cameras were also seen to be adjacent to the cover, indicating a similar dual-lens setup.

First third-party Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders reveal almost the same clamshell foldable design as its predecessor. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

As for other exterior elements, the sides look identical, including the flat frame and array of physical keys, ports, and microphones. As opposed to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's boxy form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was spotted to feature the same rounder corners as the Z Flip 5. The same can be said of the hinge design and main screen without any noticeable iteration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is shown with the same cover display as the Z Flip 5. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

What's noted to be different, however, are the dimensions. It is listed that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 measures 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm when unfolded compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm measurements. In this case, the unannounced clamshell will be slightly thicker, primarily attributed to the enlarged battery capacity with a 4,000 mAh cell.

No surprise on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's specifications

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to receive the usual upgrades, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 256 GB on-board storage for the base model. However, the RAM may be boosted up to 12 GB this time. For those who wish to see upgraded cameras, the news source suggests the same 12 MP wide and 12 MP ultra-wide snappers will be carried over to the new clamshell.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Based on all of the above, it seems major improvements to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be more on the software side ala the new Galaxy AI similar to the Galaxy S24 series. Do you think Samsung is playing it safe? We'd like to hear your opinion on this matter.