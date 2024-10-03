Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an excellent choice for those looking to try a foldable smartphone form factor . Right now, it is particularly a great time to snag the flip device as it falls to a record-low price of $930 at Amazon ahead of the October Prime Day sale.

The deal slashes the regular price of the 512 GB variant in gray colorway by 24 percent ($289) off the usual $1,219 price. The mint option is on sale, dropping to $944, which is also a new low and a sizeable discount. The deal is fulfilled by a third-party retailer and comes with a 1-year US warranty similar to what Amazon is offering.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) is Samsung's latest foldable entry launched along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) in July. It has excellent hardware for a foldable, carrying over the clamshell design of its predecessor but with an improved and sturdier folding build for longer usability. It's also IP48 certified, which makes it one of the very folding devices with dust and water resistance.

In terms of other features, it has a 3.4-inch cover AMOLED display that is bright and crisp, peaking at 1,600 nits of brightness while the inner flexible 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh is more impressive maxing at 2,600 nits. The crease in the latter panel is also reduced, resulting in a more seamless display and a less obtrusive feel when navigating on it.

The Z Flip 6's 22:9 aspect ratio is ideal for streaming media. And this year's flexible main screen is a lot brighter. / © nextpit

A welcome upgrade in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a new 50 MP camera that is bigger and offers more details in 2x zoom shots. Samsung gave it an AI-enabled camera mode for automatic framing and zooming. But more than that, it ships with a new wave of Galaxy AI features including the upgraded real-time translation, live interpreter, and PDF Overlay.

What's more, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is fitted with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which offers a faster processor and graphics unit in addition to a more capable machine learning unit for handling AI tasks. There's also a bigger 12 GB RAM in all storage configurations and a longer battery life between charges.

Are you intending to get your first foldable this year? What do you think of the Galaxy Z Flip 6? Let us know in the comments.