Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is 24% Off Ahead of the Prime Day

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 6
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an excellent choice for those looking to try a foldable smartphone form factor. Right now, it is particularly a great time to snag the flip device as it falls to a record-low price of $930 at Amazon ahead of the October Prime Day sale.

The deal slashes the regular price of the 512 GB variant in gray colorway by 24 percent ($289) off the usual $1,219 price. The mint option is on sale, dropping to $944, which is also a new low and a sizeable discount. The deal is fulfilled by a third-party retailer and comes with a 1-year US warranty similar to what Amazon is offering.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) is Samsung's latest foldable entry launched along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) in July. It has excellent hardware for a foldable, carrying over the clamshell design of its predecessor but with an improved and sturdier folding build for longer usability. It's also IP48 certified, which makes it one of the very folding devices with dust and water resistance.

In terms of other features, it has a 3.4-inch cover AMOLED display that is bright and crisp, peaking at 1,600 nits of brightness while the inner flexible 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh is more impressive maxing at 2,600 nits. The crease in the latter panel is also reduced, resulting in a more seamless display and a less obtrusive feel when navigating on it.

The long and colorful display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
The Z Flip 6's 22:9 aspect ratio is ideal for streaming media. And this year's flexible main screen is a lot brighter. / © nextpit

A welcome upgrade in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a new 50 MP camera that is bigger and offers more details in 2x zoom shots. Samsung gave it an AI-enabled camera mode for automatic framing and zooming. But more than that, it ships with a new wave of Galaxy AI features including the upgraded real-time translation, live interpreter, and PDF Overlay.

What's more, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is fitted with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which offers a faster processor and graphics unit in addition to a more capable machine learning unit for handling AI tasks. There's also a bigger 12 GB RAM in all storage configurations and a longer battery life between charges.

Are you intending to get your first foldable this year? What do you think of the Galaxy Z Flip 6? Let us know in the comments.

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing