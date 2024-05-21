The past generations of Samsung's Galaxy Flip foldable smartphone range have settled for less capable cameras when compared to the butterfly Galaxy Z Fold series. That's true in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) that comes with a dated 12 MP dual camera. However, the Koreans could finally give this an upgrade in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 based in the latest spotting.

As spotted by the 91Mobiles, a Samsung smartphone with a model number of SM-F741B has appeared on the repository of Camera FV-5, which is a paid third-party camera app providing professional camera controls for smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 50 MP camera as seen in the latest listing. / © 91Mobiles / Camera F5

The device in question is believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as supported by the fact the current flip carries an SM-F731x model number. Additionally, a similar model number has also been certified in the Indian BIS agency that indicates it will be launched in the country while supporting the existence of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's camera

Interestingly, it was detailed in the camera platform that the purported device features a 12.5 MP primary camera, which is slightly more than the effective resolution in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at 12 MP. It is presumed the listed image data is the default shooting configuration using Samsung's quad pixel binning technology. Hence, the true sensor resolution is seen at 50 MP (12.5 × 4) similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's (review) main camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 ffeatures a new hinge that results into a fully flat folded panels. / © nextpit

The bigger sensor means the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely deliver sharper images, especially at higher zoom levels, which is a notable shortcoming from the current Galaxy Z Flip 5's 12 MP sensor. Another improvement seen is at low-light shooting, which is possible with the pixel binning technology as the combined pixels should absorb more light.

The other details from the listing include the camera phone's 50 MP main camera will get OIS and EIS for stabilization along with an f/1.8 aperture and 24 mm focal view at 1x zoom level.

Other changes in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Apart from the camera front, a recent report has touted that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will boast a thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass) layer on top of the main screen. This is said to reduce the crease in the folding section and adds extra protection at the same time.

In addition, the upcoming Galaxy flip smartphone is rumored to feature bigger a bigger battery capacity with unchanged charging speed. It should be fitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

And per rumor, Samsung is holding a major event on July 10 where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 together with the Galaxy Watch 7 are expected to break cover.

What do you think of this upgraded main camera in the Galaxy Z Flip 6? Will it make the foldable phone more tempting to purchase? Share with us your opinion. We're listening.