Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Top Foldable Pick?

You cannot decide between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40+ (2023)? To help you choose between these flagships from Samsung and Motorola , we compared the design, performance, camera quality, and battery life of the two best foldable clamshell smartphones that are available in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Razr 40+ (2023): Specs compared

Samsung's foldable smartphone Motorola's foldable smartphone Device Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Motorola Razr 40+ (2023) Image Internal screen 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ display

2640 × 1080 pixels (425 dpi)

120 Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+ display

2640 × 1080 pixels (413 dpi)

165 Hz refresh rate Cover screen 3.4-inch Super AMOLED,

720 × 748 pixels (306 dpi) 3.6-inch pOLED,

1066 × 1056 pixels (413 dpi)

144 Hz refresh rate SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8 LPDDR5 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage 256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage microSD ❌ OS One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Moto My UX based on Android 13 Photo module Main lens: 12 MP (f/1.8, 1.8 μm) | OIS

Ultra-wide angle lens: 12 MP (f/2.2, 1.12 μm) | FOV 123° Main lens: 12 MP (f/1.5, 1.4 μm) | OIS

Ultra-wide angle/macro lens: 13 MP (f/2.4, 1.12 μm) | FOV 108° Selfie lens 10 MP (f/2.2) 32 MP (f/2.4) Battery 3700 mAh 3800 mAh Charging Wired charge 25 W

10 W wireless charging Wired recharge Turbo Power 30 W

5 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS 5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP certification IPX8 IP52 Dimensions Open: 71.9 × 165.1 × 6.9 mm

Closed: 71.9 × 85.1 × 15.1 mm Open: 73.95 × 170.83 × 6.99 mm

Closed: 73.95 × 88.42 × 15.1 mm Weight 187 g 188.5 g (for Infinite Black, Glacier Blue colors) 184.5 g for Viva Magenta color Colors Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint

Samsung exclusive: Blue, Grey, Yellow, Green Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Pros Not yet reviewed Good photos under good lighting conditions

Fully functional cover screen

All-day battery life

Adequate processing power

Pleasant form factor

Fits well in the hand

Wireless charging support Cons Not yet reviewed Cover display is a fingerprint magnet

Camera performance is poor at night

After Motorola released its Razr 2023 (review) and Razr 40+ (2023) in June, Samsung upped the ante with its new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, a month later. T

his year, the Motorola Razr 40 Plus and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will wage a merciless battle for the title of the best folding clamshell smartphone. This comparison should be able to help you make up your mind based on what matters most to you.

2023 is definitely the year of the foldable flip smartphone, and the two main models on the market have been updated. We had the privilege of reviewing the Razr 40+ (2023) in detail, but our review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a work-in-progress. This comparison is, therefore, based on the technical specifications alone.

Table of Contents:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Design and screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr 40+ (2023) have quite different designs. While Motorola's smartphone is all about the curves, Samsung opted for a slightly flatter look. Both smartphones look good, but I found the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more elegant, while the Motorola Razr 40+ is more fun and trendy.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ main display with a resolution of 2640 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This display is backed up by a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is elegant. / © nextpit

For the Razr 40+, the main screen is a 6.9-inch pOLED FHD+ panel, also armed with a resolution count of 2640 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The cover screen is a 3.6-inch pOLED panel that covers almost the entire front panel when the smartphone is folded.

The Razr 40+ (2023)'s cover screen is more practical. / © nextpit

The Razr 40 Plus' cover screen has the advantage of being able to display actual applications, unlike the Z Flip 5 which is limited to widgets, although this can be circumvented via some modifications.

With dimensions measuring 73.95 × 170.83 × 6.99 mm and a weight of 188.5 g versus 71.9 × 165.1 × 6.9 mm and 187 g, the Razr 40 Ultra is larger than the Z Flip 5 and is a little bit heavier than the latter, except for its Viva Magenta version, which tips the scales at a mere 184.5 g.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a new teardrop-shaped hinge like the Razr 40+ (2023), allowing it to fold close without any gap between the two screens.

Finally, Samsung designed its smartphone using reinforced aluminum with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, while Motorola also chose aluminum for the chassis and Gorilla Glass Victus for the front and back, except for the Viva Magenta variant which has a leatherette back. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is IPX8-certified, compared with IP52 for the Razr 40+ (2023).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Performance

As high-end smartphones go, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40+ have pretty solid technical specifications, which should enable them to perform very well and maintain that way for a long time.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC backed by 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and at least 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Razr 40+ (2023) is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Razr 40+ (2023) is slightly less equipped than its competitor. / © nextpit

At first glance, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 should win this duel thanks to its newer, overclocked SoC and faster storage. But only the full review will reveal the truth. As soon as we've published the review, we'll update this section accordingly.

In terms of connectivity, the Z Flip 5 features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, just like the Razr 40+ (2023). Both smartphones also have an NFC chip and are obviously 5G compatible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Camera module

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr 40+ (2023) have rather similar camera modules. On Samsung's smartphone, we find a dual camera module that consists of a 12 MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 123° field of view.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera modules. / © nextpit

Motorola, for its part, opted for a dual camera module, also with a 12 MP main lens but with an f/1.5 aperture, and a 13 MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108° field of view.

The 10 MP selfie lens has an f/2.2 aperture on the Z Flip 5, versus 32 MP with an f/2.4 aperture on the Razr 40+ (2023). With both smartphones, you'll be able to shoot in 4K at 30 or 60 fps.

The Razr 40+ (2023)s camera modules. / © nextpit

Without a full review of the Z Flip 5, it's difficult to compare the camera quality of the two smartphones. So we'll also be updating this section with test impressions of both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Interface/OS

In terms of user interface and software experience, there are two schools of thought. On the one hand, we have Samsung with its rather customized One UI 5 skin (review), while on the other, Motorola offers an almost pure Android experience with its Moto My UX interface. Their respective advantages have something in common, that they both run on Android 13.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 user interface under One UI 5.1.1. / © nextpit

Things are very different for the upgrade policy, too. While you'll get four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Razr 40+ (2023) will receive three Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

The user interface is discreet, but still offers many possibilities! / © nextpit

Both smartphones offer special features to take advantage of the foldable format, such as Fast Flashlight and Quick Capture gestures on the Razr 40+ (2023) and Flex mode on the Z Flip 5. We'll tell you more once we've reviewed the Z Flip 5 in detail.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Battery life

The Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery capacity is 3,700 mAh, compared with 3,800 mAh for the Razr 40+ (2023). As you can see, the two smartphones are quite similar. Since the latter's two screens offer better refresh rates, we'll have to see how this affects battery life in everyday use.

We will compare the results of the battery benchmarks as soon as we have those of the Z Flip 5's to see which of the two smartphones lasts longer.

In addition to better fast charging, the Razr 40+ (2023) comes with its own charger. / © nextpit

As for fast charging, it's 25 W for the Z Flip 5 and 33 W for the Razr. Both smartphones are compatible with wireless charging, but it's 5 W for the Razr 40+ (2023) versus 10 W for the Z Flip 5. Motorola supplies a 33 W charger, while Samsung sells its Z Flip 5 without a charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr 40+ (2023): Price and availability

Samsung unveiled its Z Flip 5 on July 26 after Motorola launched its Motorola Razr 40+ (2023) on June 1. Both smartphones are already available for sale.

You'll be able to buy the Z Flip in Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint or Blue, Grey, Yellow, and Green colors exclusively from the Samsung store. The Razr 40+ (2023) is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. Here's a summary of the prices for the different versions of the two smartphones:

Motorola Razr 40+ (2023) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 8+128 GB ❌ ❌ 8+256 GB $999.99 $999.99 8+512 GB ❌ $1,199.99

Conclusion

All in all, I'd say the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr 40+ (2023) are two foldable smartphones with two different philosophies. This is reflected in the choices made by Samsung and Motorola, both in terms of design and technical specifications.

If I had to limit myself to the technical specifications, I'd say that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has the edge, because it's a more modern smartphone. But on the flip side (heh!), Motorola showed with its Razr 2023 that specifications aren't everything. Since design is subjective, the choice you make will be based primarily on elements such as the Z Flip 5's more powerful SoC or the Razr 40+ (2023)'s better battery life and faster charging speed.

Our full review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will arrive very soon, and I'd advise you to wait a little while for a more definitive purchase recommendation. If you simply cannot wait as both smartphones are sold for the same price, the Z Flip 5 will be a better choice precisely because of its better value for money. However, if you were to discover a significant discount on the Motorola Razr 40+, you can go for it without losing any sleep.

Which smartphone would you choose between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Razr 40+ (2023)? What do you look for in a foldable smartphone? Have you ever owned a foldable smartphone?