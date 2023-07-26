Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5: Secure Pre-Order Bonuses Now

Do you want to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as soon as possible? Then you can benefit from various advantages until August 10. In this article, we'll tell you which bonuses await you, what you can expect to pay for the devices, and above all, where you can buy the smartphones with and without a rate plan.

Today, July 26, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the brand-new Samsung Tab S9 Ultra in addition to the new foldable smartphones. If you missed Samsung's unpacked event, you don't have to worry. Because you can already find the first tests of the new devices on nextpit:

If you now have a taste for the foldable smartphones, you can pre-order the devices until August 10. One day later, on August 11, they will be available in stores. As a pre-orderer, you can expect various bonuses and, as with the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review), you can secure a doubling of the device's memory without paying more.

Samsung fans beware: The best Samsung smartphones in 2023

You also have the option to trade in your old device and earn up to $200. If you're the fast kind, you can get Samsung Care+ insurance coverage for free until July 29. We have summarized the prices and possible rate deals for you below.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pre-order now without a contract

So far, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is already listed at some retailers. You can pre-order the foldable from Amazon, Samsung, or BestBuy, among others, and benefit from the aforementioned double storage and a trade-in bonus at all retailers. You have to expect the same prices at all retailers, but you will only find the Blue and Gray color variants at the Samsung online store. The Phantom Black, Icy Blue, and Cream versions are available at all retailers.

However, the smartphones are not exactly cheap. The smallest model with 256 GB of internal storage already costs $1.799. What the other models cost and where you can get them can be seen in the following table:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 overview Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Storage 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB Price $1,799.99 $1,919.99 $2159.99 Pre-order bonus Double memory

Trade-in bonus of up to $200 Store Directly with Samsung*

Directly with Amazon*

Directly with BestBuy*

Pre-order now with a contract

If $1,799 for a smartphone is too much for you, an offer in combination with a cell phone plan is a good option. You'll usually pay a bit more, but you'll have a suitable rate plan right away and won't have to worry about it. At the same time, you can pay off the smartphone in smaller installments.

In order to give you a little insight, we have taken a closer look at some rates and show you how much you will have to pay for the rate in the end. Only the 512 GB models are available from the providers themselves since you can also benefit from the pre-order bonuses with a rate plan.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Pre-order now without a contract

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is only available in two different storage variants. On the other hand, both are available at all retailers and the colors blue, green, yellow, and gray are exclusively available in the Samsung store. However, the Flip 5 starts much lower than its big brother and you only pay $999.99 for the 256 GB variant.

Since there are only two variants, you will only get the bigger one until August 10 without paying anything more. You can see exactly how the prices are made up and which bonuses await you in the following table.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Overview Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Storage 256 GB 512 GB Price $999.99 $1,199.99 Pre-order bonus Double memory

Trade-in bonus Store Directly with Samsung*

Directly with Amazon*

Directly with BestBuy*

Pre-order now with a contract

If you don't want to spend close to $1000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the only option is a mobile phone plan. The first exciting offers from T-Mobile is already available:

What do you think of the pre-order bonus in Samsung's pricing policy? Is the high cost justified? Let us know in the comments!