The Galaxy Watch Ultra for 40% is the Best Tough Smartwatch to Buy

If you want the best Android smartwatch right now, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Even better, it's on sale at Amazon right now, slashing its price by 40%. This brings the rugged and smart Galaxy Watch down to $390 from its original price of $649, saving you a massive $260.

The deal covers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Gray with an orange band, while the Titanium White option is just slightly more at $399. Keep in mind that all versions are LTE capable.

Why You Need the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) is Samsung's first "Ultra" branded smartwatch entry, and the name aptly reflects the device's features. Compared to the standard Galaxy Watch, the Ultra boasts a sturdier titanium case with sapphire crystal protection on both the top and bottom. It is also rated for scuba diving with a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

Beyond its robust exterior, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a highly legible 1.5-inch AMOLED display that peaks at an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness. There's also a reliable siren feature that is useful in emergency situations, while the new dual-band GPS provides accurate navigation and location tracking for outdoor activities. For usability, it adds an extra physical button, which is useful for activities where one hand might be occupied.

Samsung Watch Ultra display in detail
Even though the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a big screen, it can last for 100 hours on a single charge. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is also a phenomenal health and fitness tracker. It features a more accurate BioActive sensor for heart rate, body composition, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. This high-end smartwatch also offers the new AGEs index and sleep apnea detection, on top of the established blood pressure level monitoring and on-demand ECG. For fitness enthusiasts, users can now create custom workouts, thanks to onboard AI capabilities.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is also a favored companion for endurance activities, as it has a larger battery capacity that lasts several days in smart mode between charges. It can be charged quite quickly and features wireless charging.

Will you buy or recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at this price? Do its rugged features impress you? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.

