Samsung's next Unpacked is shaping up to be a jam-packed event. It is widely expected to feature a refresh of its next-gen foldable smartphones and wearables. Among the candidates is the Galaxy Watch 7 series, touted to include a new Ultra model. Very few details were revealed before, but now alleged renders of the smartwatch have surfaced.

Prolific and notable leaker On Leaks (via SmartPrix) published the alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, giving us our first look of the new Galaxy smartwatch model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design

Based on the materials spotted, the smartwatch features an interesting new form although it retains the same round touchscreen with a mechanical bezel around. What's most noticeable is the rather square chassis the display sits on which also looks to add additional bulk and heft compared to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a pure round form factor.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra renders show new band system and squarish form. / © On Leaks/SmartPrix

Even so, the source shared some specific details. It seems the Galaxy Watch 7's display measures 1.5-inch in diameter while the watch's bigger dimensions are specified at 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm compared to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm.

Furthermore, the side looks to bring changes as well, such as a more prominent speaker grille and the presence of a new digital crown on the right which is flanked by two buttons. At the same time, the wristband mechanism looks to be completely different with the buckle sitting flush to the chassis.

Renders of Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra also hinted at redesigned biometric sensors below. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

Beneath the smartwatch lies an array of biometric sensors in different positions and appear to be populated in a circular manner. The temperature sensor is said to be retained but has been slightly moved above the center.

Beyond the smartwatch's exterior, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is rumored to be fitted with a new Exynos W1000 chip. Early chatter suggests the 3 nm silicon will bring a massive upgrade to both performance and efficiency. Additionally, the South Koreans are touted to enable continuous Afib detection in the entire Galaxy Watch 7 range.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

What are your thoughts of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra's new design? Do you like the new look? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.