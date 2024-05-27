Hot topics

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Larger, Refreshed Look

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Standard model
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung's next Unpacked is shaping up to be a jam-packed event. It is widely expected to feature a refresh of its next-gen foldable smartphones and wearables. Among the candidates is the Galaxy Watch 7 series, touted to include a new Ultra model. Very few details were revealed before, but now alleged renders of the smartwatch have surfaced.

Prolific and notable leaker On Leaks (via SmartPrix) published the alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, giving us our first look of the new Galaxy smartwatch model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design

Based on the materials spotted, the smartwatch features an interesting new form although it retains the same round touchscreen with a mechanical bezel around. What's most noticeable is the rather square chassis the display sits on which also looks to add additional bulk and heft compared to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a pure round form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra renders show new band system and squarish form. / © On Leaks/SmartPrix

Even so, the source shared some specific details. It seems the Galaxy Watch 7's display measures 1.5-inch in diameter while the watch's bigger dimensions are specified at 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm compared to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm.

Furthermore, the side looks to bring changes as well, such as a more prominent speaker grille and the presence of a new digital crown on the right which is flanked by two buttons. At the same time, the wristband mechanism looks to be completely different with the buckle sitting flush to the chassis.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra
Renders of Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra also hinted at redesigned biometric sensors below. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

Beneath the smartwatch lies an array of biometric sensors in different positions and appear to be populated in a circular manner. The temperature sensor is said to be retained but has been slightly moved above the center.

Beyond the smartwatch's exterior, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is rumored to be fitted with a new Exynos W1000 chip. Early chatter suggests the 3 nm silicon will bring a massive upgrade to both performance and efficiency. Additionally, the South Koreans are touted to enable continuous Afib detection in the entire Galaxy Watch 7 range.

What are your thoughts of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra's new design? Do you like the new look? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.

Source: On Leaks / SmartPrix

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing