Galaxy Watch 7 Could Get Major Upgrades with Double the Memory

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Rumors suggest Samsung is working on launching the Galaxy Watch 7 in three variants, with the standard and classic models joined by a new variant that might end up being known as the Ultra. The lineup is anticipated to run on the new Exynos chipset. Apart from the speedy processor, the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches could also feature a larger memory.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 to feature twice the memory of its predecessor

The information comes from SamMobile, alleging the three Galaxy Watch 7 models will be equipped with 32 GB on-board storage. If this were to materialize, it will double the capacity of the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and Galaxy Watch 5 series that sported 'just' 16 GB of storage.

With a larger storage, it provides more room for users to store songs that are accessible when offline. In addition, additional memory could mean more apps and features can be installed in the smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
Here, the difference between the Classic model and the overall Watch variant is quite clear: It's an analog bezel versus a digital one. / © nextpit

It was not detailed whether the amount of RAM in the Galaxy Watch 7 will be increased as well. As it stands at the moment, the Galaxy Watch 6 already received a RAM upgrade at 2 GB coming from 1.5 GB in its predecessor, so it will be a surprise if there is another increase along the way.

What else you should know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

The outlet added Samsung is revamping the model number with the Galaxy Watch 7. It seems the vanilla model will be known as the SM-L300 and SM L305 while the next more capable option will be labeled as the SM-L310 and SM-L315. On the other hand, the most premium and expensive model gets SM-L700 and SM-L705 as its model numbers. The higher model number for each variant could mean the inclusion of cellular connectivity.

As for the aforementioned chip, Samsung will enlist its in-house W940 SoC to power the Galaxy Watch 7 range. It is speculated the chipset will be manufactured using the 3 nm process. In addition, it's touted to be 50 percent more efficient and 30 percent faster than the Exynos W930 in the Galaxy Watch 6.

The South Koreans are expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 together with the company's next-generation foldable smartphones at its next Unpacked event tipped to happen in the first half of July. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be the highlight of the announcement, but it could also set the stage for Samsung to formally launch the Galaxy Ring.

Which are you excited to see most at the upcoming Unpacked event? Have you set your eyes on the Galaxy Watch 7 over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6? We're eager to hear your answers.

Source: SamMobile

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

