Galaxy Watch 7's New Chip May Enable Out of This World Features

With the Galaxy S24 (review) already launched, we're now shifting our focus to Samsung's next Unpacked event that could debut the Galaxy Watch 7. In line with that, details about the upcoming Wear OS-powered smartwatch are picking up steam with the latest report revealing what the processor it would equip and which features are likely coming.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 processor

Coming from Winfuture's journalist, Roland Quandt, the leaker posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy Watch 7's chipset will be based on the Samsung's in-house Exynos 5535. With that said, it suggests the processor may be eventually called Exynos W940, which is a logical naming choice that will succeed the Exynos W930 on last year's Galaxy Watch 6 (review).

Although the processor labeled doesn't interest much, separate reports (via TechSpot) hinted that Samsung is working on a second generation 3 nm fabrication process. It was tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 range may be the first equipped with a chip based on this new node.

The new quick-change band is one of the “biggest” innovations of the Galaxy Watch 6. / © nextpit

Essentially, a smaller node will increase the transistor count on the chip while also increasing the power efficiency to subsequently improve battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7. This alone would probably solve one of the major shortcomings of the Galaxy Watch 6, which was a middling battery life when compared to previous Galaxy smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7's new Galaxy AI features

Aside from the processor, not much else is known about Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7. However, it is safe to say it should carry the same form and design as the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic after this 2023 smartwatch line already brought changes to the exterior.

Instead, Samsung should focus on adding under the hood upgrades and better functionality on its next-gen wearable. And to this note, a powerful chipset would enable new features on the Galaxy Watch 7, such as supporting Galaxy AI for expanded health monitoring on the smartwatch.

In addition, Samsung was reportedly planning of introducing a more premium Galaxy Watch model with an Ultra moniker, but current developments appear it won't be tagged with the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

What features would you wish to see added by Samsung on the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch 7 Classic? Do you favor seeing changes to the design or internal hardware? We're eager to hear your thoughts in the comment section.