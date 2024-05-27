Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is 30% Cheaper Ahead of Watch 7 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 hero nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With Samsung launching the Galaxy Watch 7 in less than a couple of months, it means we're seeing heavy discounts offered for the existing Galaxy Watch 6 (review). For instance, the standard model is now on sale on Amazon, which has been reduced by 30 percent, dropping it to $189 from $269.

That's the second-best price for the non-cellular 44 mm model of the said Galaxy smartwatch. While the deal applies to the graphite or black colorway of the smartwatch, you can still match and spice it up with third-party wristbands.

Why buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now worth it

Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches are undoubtedly some of the most feature-packed options in the market. That's true for the Galaxy Watch 6, which has been further upgraded, making it a compelling purchase if you're coming from older models.

The Galaxy Watch 6 keeps the aluminum build of its predecessor, but it has become slightly thinner than before, adding comfort when worn for a longer period. It is military-graded and swim-proof for 50 meters, meaning it would do well for high-speed sports and free diving.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 surrender by shining lights
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly wider display but with a more compact build. / © nextpit

The round display of the smartwatch has gone up to 1.5 inches bigger without the result of added heft or bulk. Plus, the high-resolution panel, which is protected by a sapphire crystal, remains bright and crisp in different conditions.

The health and fitness tracking features are likely the major reasons to buy the Galaxy Watch 6, and the watch surely doesn't fail. It boasts a plethora of tools including continuous heart rate, ECG, blood pressure level monitoring, and skin temperature sensing, among others.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is also equipped with a faster processor and a bigger RAM, giving a noticeable improvement in navigation and running the apps. Battery capacity has slightly increased as well, but this compensates for the extra power the processor deliver. In the end, you still get a few days of battery life between charges, which is already more than the competition.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Watch 6 now that it is heavily discounted? Is it worth now? Let us know in the comments.

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best value-for-money Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Amazfit Balance
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Amazfit Balance Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Amazfit Balance
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Offers*
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
