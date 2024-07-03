While Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy Watch range , there are now epic deals offered on the Galaxy Watch 6 that make it even worthy. On Amazon, the gold variant of the non-cellular Galaxy Watch 6 in 40 mm size plunged to $196 after a 34 percent discount is applied.

The graphite or black colorway of the same size and model is also discounted, putting it at $209, which is still a sizeable 30 percent reduction off the regular price. If you want a bigger screen estate, the 44 mm option of these watches are on sale at $239 from $329 as well.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and save up to $103 (34 percent) off.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is among the favorite smartwatches

The Galaxy Watch 6 (review) is a great option for anyone looking for a versatile and reliable Android smartwatch to pair to their Galaxy smartphone. And with this discount, it even becomes a worthy investment.

Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch 6 a minor facelift in the exterior. It's now slightly thinner than its predecessor while keeping the same round form. With the added heft, the display has increased, too. This is still protected by a sapphire glass while the watch is built from aluminum chassis. You get the usual ruggedness like an IP68 certification with 50 meters swim rating and MIL-STD-810H.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with extra heft. / © nextpit

The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos W930 processor, which provides extra oomph than the Exynos W920 on the Galaxy Watch 5. There's a bigger RAM as well, for a more optimized performance. Plus, it features slightly more battery juice at 300 mAh while charging is done wirelessly and rated at 10 watts.

In terms of health and tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 6 supports the usual continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring in addition to on-demand ECG and blood pressure level measurement. The new One UI 6 Watch Beta update also adds an Apple-like Double Tap feature—an upgrade to Universal Gestures—and the first set of Galaxy AI features.

What do you think of these Galaxy Watch 6 features? Are you interested to see more smartwatch deals from us? Let us know in the comments.