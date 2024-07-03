Hot topics

Skip the Galaxy Watch 7 and Buy the Galaxy Watch 6 at 34% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 hero nextpit
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy Watch range, there are now epic deals offered on the Galaxy Watch 6 that make it even worthy. On Amazon, the gold variant of the non-cellular Galaxy Watch 6 in 40 mm size plunged to $196 after a 34 percent discount is applied.

The graphite or black colorway of the same size and model is also discounted, putting it at $209, which is still a sizeable 30 percent reduction off the regular price. If you want a bigger screen estate, the 44 mm option of these watches are on sale at $239 from $329 as well.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is among the favorite smartwatches

The Galaxy Watch 6 (review) is a great option for anyone looking for a versatile and reliable Android smartwatch to pair to their Galaxy smartphone. And with this discount, it even becomes a worthy investment.

Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch 6 a minor facelift in the exterior. It's now slightly thinner than its predecessor while keeping the same round form. With the added heft, the display has increased, too. This is still protected by a sapphire glass while the watch is built from aluminum chassis. You get the usual ruggedness like an IP68 certification with 50 meters swim rating and MIL-STD-810H.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 surrender by shining lights
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with extra heft. / © nextpit

The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos W930 processor, which provides extra oomph than the Exynos W920 on the Galaxy Watch 5. There's a bigger RAM as well, for a more optimized performance. Plus, it features slightly more battery juice at 300 mAh while charging is done wirelessly and rated at 10 watts.

In terms of health and tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 6 supports the usual continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring in addition to on-demand ECG and blood pressure level measurement. The new One UI 6 Watch Beta update also adds an Apple-like Double Tap feature—an upgrade to Universal Gestures—and the first set of Galaxy AI features.

What do you think of these Galaxy Watch 6 features? Are you interested to see more smartwatch deals from us? Let us know in the comments.

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best value-for-money Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Amazfit Balance
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Amazfit Balance Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Amazfit Balance
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing