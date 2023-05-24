Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Leak Brings Back the Rotating Bezel

We have only just tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in the NextPit editorial office, and the successor is already announced. The first renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic show that the South Korean manufacturer is bringing back the rotating bezel. The first pictures also make us want more!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic shows off in 5K renders

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with two hardware buttons on the side. / © onLeaks

Admittedly, the facts mentioned in the intro are not entirely new for the loyal NextPit reader. We have already reported about the comeback of the popular rotating bezel as well as the Exynos W980 which is probably manufactured in a 5 nm process. However, Steve Hemmerstoffer, the famous tipster known for many Samsung leaks in the past, has something much better for us.

He shared the first render images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic based on original CAD sketches provided to him and sold this exclusively with the first technical data to the online retailer MySmartPrice.

Samsung brings back the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. / © onLeaks

So just that also reports a 1.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 470 x 470 px for the next Samsung smartwatch. A capacity of 425 mAh is specified for the built-in battery, which is supposed to power the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

After the recent merger of Samsung and Google's smartwatch development, which put their own Tizen operating system to sleep and caused sleepless nights for manufacturers like Mobvoi, Fossil, and Tag Heuer, the latest model is likely to be launched directly with Wear OS 4.0 and One UI 5.

The pictures basically show us a familiar design. Besides the returning rotating bezel, two hardware buttons show up on the right side. On the bottom, we also find the typical sensors for the heart rate and blood oxygen sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as well as the magnetic connector for quick battery charging. We expect the two Galaxy Watch 6 models as early as July this year, along with the two foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z F old 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with contactless battery charging. / © onLeaks | edit by NextPit

And what is your opinion on the design and the possible fact that the rotating bezel is coming back? Feel free to write us your opinion in the comments. Be sure of our reaction!