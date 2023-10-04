Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sees its First Big Discount at $55 Off

Hot topics

It has only been over two months since Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, making the smartwatch relatively fresh. However, it doesn't mean you need to wait longer for a discount. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now seeing up to $55 savings with the smaller entry model starting at $369 on Amazon.

As for the other variants, the 47 mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops to $399 after the cut. But the biggest reduction is found on the 47 mm with LTE connectivity which puts it to $424 from $479. This translates to an 11 percent discount and recording an all-time low price.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is worth buying

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a solid purchase if you are particularly coming from an older Galaxy Watch model. But even if you plan to upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 5, there are still many reasons to do so, such as the return of the mechanical bezel that was omitted last year and a bigger display.

More than the exterior, the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and Watch 6 Classic received major enhancements under the hood as well. This includes the faster Snapdragon W950 processor backed by a larger 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB onboard memory. The new chip also optimizes the battery life of the watch despite the capacity being reduced.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
Undeniably, the bezel of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a piece of aesthetic delight. / © nextpit

As usual, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic retains vital health and fitness tracking features such as on-demand ECG, blood pressure, and temperature sensor, but improves these further through the new Wear OS version. For instance, we found in our test that workout detection is still very reliable in predicting if you have initiated a workout or a pause during the activity.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a worthy premium Android smartwatch, especially at this rate. If you are still planning to pick it up, we think now's the great time to act. Likewise, do you think the bezel is an important feature?

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
