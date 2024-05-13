Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a Fantastic Buy at 33% Off

Those who are tied to Samsung's ecosystem and looking to upgrade to the latest Galaxy smartwatch should check out Amazon right now. Particularly, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is on sale from the retailer, falling to $266 from the usual cost of $399, which is a steep saving valued at $133 (33 percent) off.

That's for the black variant in 47 mm case size. However, the silver with a white strap finish is also hugely discounted, although for slightly higher at $285 from $399.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a recommended smartwatch purchase

Similar to the other Galaxy Watch models and trackers, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (review) works with Android OS, but most of the features are only available to the Galaxy phones. So this is great if you're coming from an older Galaxy Watch model and with an existing Samsung-branded handset to pair.

The watch itself has a circular OLED touchscreen which is bright and sharp, plus it can keep up even when you're out in a sunny day. The panel is protected by sapphire crystal the same as the underneath while the device is military-grade compliant and IP68 certified, withstanding up to 50 meters of depth.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
Undeniably, the bezel of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a piece of aesthetic delight. / © nextpit

Another useful feature on the watch is the mechanical bezel that is exclusive to this model. This provides a better and tactile control and navigation experience compared to touch inputs, especially suitable in cases that your hands are wet.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic includes blood pressure monitoring as well as continuous heart rate, ECG, and body temperature tracking. Additionally, there is support to extensively check your sleep, VO2 Max, and stress in the Samsung Health app. It's also planned to receive a sleep apnea feature this year, which will be added via update.

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Are its features worth the plunge? Hit us up with your answers and suggestions in the comments if you want to see more smartwatch offers.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

