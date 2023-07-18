Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Could Look Like a Giant Watch

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have already been leaked extensively ahead of the next Unpacked event on July 26. Today, even more details and pictures about the next-gen smartwatches have been revealed, detailing bigger case sizes for the Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) size options and variants

While last year's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) is only offered in 45 mm size, it appears that the successor, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, is arriving in two variants of 43 mm and 47 mm as seen in the promotional posters shared by BullsLab. The latter is a notable increase from its predecessor and could result in the watch having a relatively chunkier form in real-life, which will also boast the rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case sizes and connectivity variants / © Twitter/u/BullsLab

Regarding the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6, there are no planned iteration in its sizes compared to the Galaxy Watch 5. Evidently, it is available in 40 mm and 44 mm cases. Furthermore, it is sticking in touch-sensitive bezel instead of accommodating a mechanical part.

It can be seen in the same material that the Galaxy Watch 6 is listed with LTE and Wi-Fi options and those who pre-order in South Korea get ₩10,000 worth of credits. It is listed that the lineup will be launched on July 27, which could translate to the actual availability date in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) to feature thinner bezels and new quick release buttons

In terms of other changes, it is expected that the Galaxy Watch 6 duo will bring flatter and larger circular displays by up to 20 percent. This also explains why the bezels are further reduced based on the official-looking press images that surfaced. At the same time, Galaxy watches keep the same D-buckle design on the strap, but this now has new quick release buttons at each end.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 image shows a thinner bezel and new quick release buttons for the strap. / © Twitter/u/SnoopyTech

Additionally, the processor on each is also said to get a modest upgrade in performance through the new Exynos W930 chipset on top of slightly bigger battery capacities. They should carry over the skin temperature sensor while there are no clues yet whether the BioActive sensor is receiving improvements in terms of health and fitness monitoring.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back the mechanical bezel. / © Twitter/u/SnoppyTech

Samsung already confirmed that it will unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets next week at Unpacked gathering in South Korea.

What are your thoughts on Samsung increasing the size of the top-end Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Do you also think that these watches have a similar design to last year's Galaxy smartwatches? Share with us your answers in the comments.