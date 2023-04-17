Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a Must-Buy at this Crazy Price

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Test
© NextPit

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to a record-low price on Amazon today. The GPS model currently retails for $363, beating the previous best price and netting you a whopping 19 percent off its regular price of $449.

The listing is for the black colorway of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) with Bluetooth-only connectivity. Nonetheless, it is still a convincing choice since you will always bring your smartphone with you to manage your cellular data necessities. 

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) is the best Android smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the top choice among Android or wear OS-powered smartwatches with the more capable Pro model having the advantages in screen size. Samsung gave it a modest and welcome design upgrade while it now features a tougher MIL-810H military rating compared to its predecessor. Likewise, it keeps the bright and crisp 1.4-inch touch display protected by a sapphire crystal and titanium casing.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Blood Pressure Monitor screen in detail.
By swiping the screen or navigating to the app menu, you'll find the Blood Pressure Monitor feature on your compatible Galaxy Watch. / © NextPit

In terms of battery, the bigger capacity on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro definitely helped provide stretched usage. Based on Camila's review of the Watch 5 Pro, up to three days of mixed usage is easily achievable. But if you throw in some Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 battery-extending tips, a full 30 days is possible too.

Samsung also added a temperature sensor for the first time on its wearable. The component, which is found to be exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, improves period tracking for women and enables body temperature analysis too. Additionally, users can take advantage of blood pressure monitoring and a plethora of health and fitness tracking capabilities.

With this design and features, it is best to consider the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as a premium GPS smartwatch. So if you're an Android user or a Galaxy fan and thinking of taking the plunge, this Samsung deal puts the device as a worthy purchase. But if you prefer having a smaller and easy-to-wear watch, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 is also hugely discounted today.

What aspects of a smartwatch are important to you most? Is it having long battery life or perhaps by having specific well-being or fitness features? Let us know us your answers in the comment section.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.