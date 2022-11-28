Tech & Community
NextPit

Get the best Samsung smartwatch of all times with 22% discount today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Cyber Monday Samsung galaxy Watch 5 Pro 22
© NextPit

Smartwatch enthusiasts hunting for the best sneaky offers this Cyber Monday should start looking at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro). Amazon has listed all sizes with big price reductions. The Galaxy Watch 5 LTE gets up to 22 percent off, putting it down to $259.

Opting for the Bluetooth-only model in 40mm or 44m size means you will still get $50 off the usual price of the Galaxy Watch 5. The cellular version of the smartwatch for both sizes comes with a bigger discount. Nonetheless, all these prices are a great invitation.

In addition to the standard GPS watches, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) models are also covered by this crazy offer. The non-LTE version starts at $399 or—$50 less—while the LTE capable model retails for $429. Of course, the Pro watches ship with better battery life and titanium chassis.

Why the Galaxy Watch 5 outsells its competitors

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) is a big step up from its predecessor. It arrived with an updated circular design and a more robust build, thanks to the sapphire crystal and IP68 water and dust rating.

It's under the hood that these wearables have drastically improved. Samsung has thrown in a powerful chipset paired with smarter features in tracking users' health and fitness activities. What's new is an infrared temperature sensor that can tell both changes in ambient and skin heat.

Tracking measurements on the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Advanced Tracking data on the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. / © NextPit

In our review of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, we also liked how the battery life is much longer. At the same time, the non-pro Galaxy Watch 5 boasts increased battery capacity too. In real life, this boosts battery like by several days.

If you're on Android or especially own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 5 is definitely worth considering. Similarly, do let us know if you like to see crazy smartwatch offers.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing