Get the best Samsung smartwatch of all times with 22% discount today

Smartwatch enthusiasts hunting for the best sneaky offers this Cyber Monday should start looking at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) . Amazon has listed all sizes with big price reductions. The Galaxy Watch 5 LTE gets up to 22 percent off, putting it down to $259.

Opting for the Bluetooth-only model in 40mm or 44m size means you will still get $50 off the usual price of the Galaxy Watch 5. The cellular version of the smartwatch for both sizes comes with a bigger discount. Nonetheless, all these prices are a great invitation.

In addition to the standard GPS watches, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) models are also covered by this crazy offer. The non-LTE version starts at $399 or—$50 less—while the LTE capable model retails for $429. Of course, the Pro watches ship with better battery life and titanium chassis.

Why the Galaxy Watch 5 outsells its competitors

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) is a big step up from its predecessor. It arrived with an updated circular design and a more robust build, thanks to the sapphire crystal and IP68 water and dust rating.

It's under the hood that these wearables have drastically improved. Samsung has thrown in a powerful chipset paired with smarter features in tracking users' health and fitness activities. What's new is an infrared temperature sensor that can tell both changes in ambient and skin heat.

Advanced Tracking data on the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. / © NextPit

In our review of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, we also liked how the battery life is much longer. At the same time, the non-pro Galaxy Watch 5 boasts increased battery capacity too. In real life, this boosts battery like by several days.

If you're on Android or especially own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 5 is definitely worth considering. Similarly, do let us know if you like to see crazy smartwatch offers.