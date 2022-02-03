Save over $50 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Amazon today

The latest smartwatch by Samsung is over 20% off on Amazon today. The Galaxy Watch 4 is available for $199, which means you can save up to $50. But hurry up: The deal will expire soon!

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is 20% off on Amazon.

The release price of the smartwatch was $249.99.

The Watch 4 has a sleep tracker and SpO2 monitors.

In our review, the device was praised as the best Android smartwatch.

What if I told you that you can grab one of the best Android smartwatches for about the same amount of money you would pay for an Apple Watch SE?

Yes, you heard me right! For around $200 you can get one of the top smartwatches of the market for a limited time on Amazon.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

I have to admit the NextPit logo looks beautiful on this Watch! / © NextPit

If you decide to take advantage of this offer, you will get the smaller version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with 40 mm that also comes with a vast array of features like ECG scanning, bioimpedance tracking, blood pressure tracking, and extensive sleep and sports monitoring.

From the Galaxy Watch 4 itself, you can reply to texts, make calls and even play games! The Samsung smartwatch really offers pretty much everything for half the price of the latest Apple Watch and in a stunning, sporty design. The smartwatch also counts with superfast charging speeds.

More Information: Product Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Picture Good Seamless connectivity between Watch and smartphone

Very good AMOLED display

Beautiful user interface

Compact, lightweight, and high quality build

ECG, pulse, pulse oximeter, blood pressure, body composition sensors Bad Battery life is rather short

Some tracking features work only with Samsung devices

Not compatible with iPhones

Only 7.6 of 16 GB of memory is usable Rating Go to review

Things to be aware about: the battery life is rather short and some tracking features work only with Samsung devices. The Watch 4 is also not compatible with iPhones.

What do you think of this deal? Do you like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? Let us know in the comments below.