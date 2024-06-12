With Father's Day fast approaching, you might want to surprise your dad with a new Android tablet . And just a few days before the celebration, Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S9 has been on sale on Amazon, which might prove to be a perfect gift idea.

The Galaxy Tab S9 usually costs $799, but at the current sale, the beige Wi-Fi variant has plunged to a new all-time low of $599, netting you a $200 saving (25 percent). That's also a rare offer considering the Galaxy tablet's lowest price in many months was $669.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Save $200 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 from Amazon today.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now a worthy purchase

From the Galaxy Tab S9 trio models (comparison) that were launched at the end of 2023, the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 received the biggest upgrades coming from its predecessor.

Essentially, the Galaxy Tab S9 sports an OLED display, which is a major upgrade from the LCD panel before. The display remains at 11-inch wide with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate. This size also makes it portable and easy to manage with one hand compared to the larger slab options.

Another vital enhancement Samsung gave to the Galaxy Tab S9 is a tougher ingress protection at IP68 adding water-proofing on top of dust resistance. In addition, the tablet is paired with a rugged S Pen stylus that can work even after an accidental dip in the water.

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. / © nextpit

Like the pricier Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (review), the regular Galaxy Tab S9 is fitted with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The memory configuration for this variant comes in 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can also find a reliable 13 MP rear camera and 12 MP front-facing snapper for video calls.

In the software side, the Galaxy Tab S9 has been updated to OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, which introduced new AI features like Circle to Search and AI-assisted editing, among others. There's also a Samsung DeX mode that turns the interface of the tablet into a more useful desktop environment.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9? Is it a compelling deal for this price? Let us know in the comments.