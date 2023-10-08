Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is the Best Android Tablet at $120 Off

If you're still down for an Android tablet with flagship features, Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ (comparison) are no doubt the best options you can get today. And luckily, the two tablets have received substantial discounts amounting to $120 over on Best Buy and Amazon.

The sale is for the 256 GB and 512 GB configurations of the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+, respectively. This means you will be getting the smaller slab with double the storage for the same price at $799 as the base model, saving you 13 percent or $120 off.

Likewise, Samsung's bigger Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet with 512 GB capacity is down to $999 from $1129, netting you a $120 reduction.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is recommended purchase

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (Plus) is a solid purchase if you're coming from an older tablet model, but even so it is an ultimate refinement over the Galaxy Tab S8 for several reasons. First off, it is now IP68 certified, which means the tablet withstands a quick dip in a pool or tub, adding extra ruggedness overall.

Samsung also gave the 2023 flagship Galaxy tablets a refreshed design, particularly on the back that closely mirrors all recent Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S23. Like last year's premium tablets, you get to keep the S Pen magnetic panel and an extra nice touch is that the active stylus is even waterproof.

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. / © nextpit

When it comes to internal hardware, the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset delivering phenomenal processing and graphics performance. This chip also helps provide higher power efficiency, making the tablets last longer than their predecessors. Additionally, the bigger Plus model has an updated dual camera setup.

At these current rates, the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ are compelling upgrades from much dated Android or iPad tablets. But if you're already running the Galaxy Tab S8 as your driver, it is not recommended to jump on the newer model at all.

What do you think of the IP68 protection on the new premium Galaxy tablets? Would this be an essential feature in your case? Tell us in the comments.