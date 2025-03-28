Hot topics

Samsung's S Pen Waterproof Galaxy Tablet Drops 30%, Save $180

The spring sale continues to bring solid deals on Android tablets. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (base storage variant) has dropped to its second-best price of $419, just $20 shy of its record low. Even so, this still represents a sizeable 30% discount or $180 off the regular price.

A similar price reduction applies to the 256 GB variant of the Galaxy tablet, now selling for $519 instead of $699. Additionally, all color options—Green, Mint, Lavender, and Silver—are included in the deal.

Who Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ For?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (review) alongside the Tab S9 FE in late 2023 as part of a long-overdue update to its Fan Edition (FE) tablet lineup. Despite the wait, the new FE tablets brought major upgrades, making them worthy contenders in the upper mid-range segment.

One of the standout features is its IP68 dust and water resistance, a rare trait among tablets. This protection makes it ideal for outdoor use, whether by the poolside or at the beach. Notably, the S Pen, which comes bundled with the device, is also waterproof under the same rating.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) side by side
Not only is the screen size different, but the resolution is also higher on the Tab S9 FE+ (right). / © nextpit

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ boasts a large 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution. Coupled with AKG-tuned quad stereo speakers, the tablet delivers phenomenal audio performance, perfect for streaming, gaming, and entertainment.

Under the hood, it runs on the Exynos 1380 SoC, a midrange chipset that offers solid performance for most tasks, including app launching, multitasking, and casual gaming. The chip is also efficient, ensuring the tablet lasts multiple days on a single charge with moderate use.

Out of the box, it ships with Android 14 but has already been confirmed to receive Android 15 via One UI 7. Samsung has committed to four major OS updates and five years of security patches, making it a future-proof investment.

Do you think waterproofing is an impressive feature in a tablet? Would you consider buying the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at this price? Let us know in the comments!

