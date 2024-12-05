If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy tablet before, now's the time to consider that plan. One of the best holdouts for post-Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals is on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+. Particularly, the latter is still heavily discounted by $200 on Amazon, bringing it down to the record-low of $399 from $599.

That's a sizeable 33 percent off (29 percent on the 256 GB), and even greater, this applies to all colorways of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Plus, you're getting a bundled S Pen, so you won't need to purchase a stylus separately.

Why we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for casual users and students

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (review) offers a great balance between premium features and price. In other words, it's designed to fit heavy and moderate users like students or office workers who need to manage documents or files on the go without actually breaking the bank unlike on the pricey Galaxy Tab S9.

The Plus model features a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display and outputs a 90 Hz refresh rate. It's sharp with 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and compatible with the S Pen. The device itself is slim and lightweight despite the widescreen estate. More importantly, it has the same IP68 dust and water rating similar to the standard Tab S9.

Not only the screen size is different, the resolution is also higher on the Tab S9 FE+ (right). / © nextpit

While it's not fitted with a flagship SoC, the Exynos 1380 SoC can be more than sufficient to support managing multiple tabs on the browser and with another window running an app or game. There's a large 10,009 mAh battery that lasts multiple days in mixed usage and can be quickly refilled via wired, thanks to 45-watt charging.

The back has dual 8 MP cameras with wide and ultrawide snappers. The main sensor records up to 4K video while the 12 MP front-facing produces likable video and image quality. Lastly, the stereo speakers here didn't disappoint in terms of profile and sound level, thanks to the AKG optimization.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ boots on Android 13 OS or One UI 5, but it is set to get up to four major Android upgrades and five years of security patches. That's way more than many Android tablet alternatives.

Are you looking for an Android tablet to buy this month? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+? We want to hear your plans.