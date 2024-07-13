Samsung's recently held Unpacked surely saw a jam packed lineup of smartphones and wearables. But one of the anticipated devices notably missing was the Galaxy Tab S10, the successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 . A word from a Samsung official suggests the Galaxy tablet catalog is still in this year's pipeline.

A previous report speculated that the Galaxy Tab S10 could be delayed, even possibly stretching it to 2025, and that is now proving to be the case here. However, Samsung still has leeway until next month for it not to miss the yearly cycle given the Galaxy Tab S9 was made official in August 2023.

Now, according to a Samsung representative (via Android Authority), the company has plans to bring the Galaxy Tab S10 series this year. Although it didn't specify which date the tablets are exactly coming, this narrows the launch window and removes the chances that the series will be until next year.

How many Galaxy Tab S10 models will be there?

At the same time, it mentioned a “series,” which hints that the South Koreans have more than one tablet entry on the table. From what we know, it was rumored last month that Samsung will drop the standard Galaxy Tab S10 from the lineup, leaving the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as the only two models to be offered. But again, this doesn't confirm how many models will arrive eventually.

Details about the specs of the Galaxy Tab S10 are still slim, but the most recent one alleges the Plus model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which is a flagship SoC alternative to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With this said, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra could exclusively run on Snapdragon silicon.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra shows an unchanged exterior from the predecessor. / © Android Headlines

Moreover, supposed unofficial renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will carry the same exterior as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and almost unchanged dimensions with a 5.45 mm thickness. Based on the materials, it will have a notch on the longer side of the screen while the back has a dual camera and an S Pen docking section.

As for the software front, the upcoming tablets would likely add new Galaxy AI features debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 like the generative 'sketch-to-image' tool called Drawing Assist using an S Pen.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Are you waiting for the Galaxy Tab S10? Which changes or upgrades are you wishing to see? Let us know in the comments.