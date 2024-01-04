Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 Rugged Look and Specs Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5's full design is now uncovered through the marketing images shared by MS PowerUser. What we can easily piece together is that the ruggedized tablet shares a new removable suitcase back cover similar to the Galaxy XCover 7. It also has the same gigantic bezels around the display of its predecessor as well as the physical home keys on the front and an extra programmable button.

Official-looking render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 with a suitcase back cover. / © MS PowerUser

According to the publication, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 keeps the IP68 dust and water-resistant certification on top of a MIL-STD-810H military grade rating. The tablet is also drop proof for up to 1.2 meter with the inbox protective cover.

Additionally, it sports an 8-inch LCD screen Full HD+ resolution protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and supports for S Pen for writing and drawing. The latter comes with IP68 protection as well, which is comparable to the S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series (review). It appears the silo for the stylus is through the cover and not built on the slab.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 features an IP68-rated S Pen / © MS PowerUser

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 boots on Android 12 and equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC that enables 5G connectivity. Notably, this is the same chipset that powers the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy A54 (review). The memory configurations include 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB with both bringing microSD card expansion. Meanwhile, the 5050 mAh battery is replaceable and gets POGO charging in addition to USB-C.

As regards the imaging department, the back has a single 13 MP camera capable of 4K video recording. The front-facing is a 5 MP snapper which gets 1080p video and face recognition. There is also a fingerprint scanner integrated in the main home key.

It's unknown when the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is going to break cover and how much it will cost once launched. A good reference is that the bigger and more loaded Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro from 2022 costs a $649 a pop. Perhaps more details would surface in the coming weeks.

Which of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 features would you like to see Samsung adding to its regular tablets? Do you think a programmable key would be a useful addition? We look forward to your answers.