Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ is Even Cheaper Today for $179
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 tablets are not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review), but the cheaper duo proved to be more popular, thanks to their affordability. Even better, Amazon has the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $40 off, which is an 18 percent discount for the base 64 GB model with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
That’s not the best price for the Galaxy tablet, but it's still a huge reduction and a solid deal overall. And you can choose from the graphite and silver colorways from this sale. You can also opt for the 128 GB with double the RAM at 8 GB for $239, down $40 from $279.
Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ sells like hotcakes
It has not been a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A9 range, so with this offer, it makes the Galaxy Tab A9+ a more compelling purchase if you're in the market for a relatively new slab.
The plus model means you get to have a larger 11-inch LCD screen compared to the non-plus model. This panel also features a 90 Hz refresh rate in full HD+ resolution. But keep in mind that the Tab A9 doesn't support the S Pen. However, you can still pair third-party styluses if you're eager to draw or sketch.
Internally, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and expandable 128 GB storage. The setup performs more than decent, and it handles multitasking or light gaming with ease. It has a 7040 mAh battery, which lasts more than a day or two between charges.
The Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with an 8 MP rear camera that shoots full HD video, but it can also be enough for documenting or scanning. Meanwhile, the selfie and video calls are taken care by a 5 MP snapper. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A9+ boots on Android 13, and Samsung pledges to give it three years of software support and four years of security patches.
Is the Galaxy Tab A9+ a better buy with this discount? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and if you want to see more Android tablet deals.
