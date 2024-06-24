Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 tablets are not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) , but the cheaper duo proved to be more popular, thanks to their affordability. Even better, Amazon has the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $40 off, which is an 18 percent discount for the base 64 GB model with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

That’s not the best price for the Galaxy tablet, but it's still a huge reduction and a solid deal overall. And you can choose from the graphite and silver colorways from this sale. You can also opt for the 128 GB with double the RAM at 8 GB for $239, down $40 from $279.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Save $40 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ from Amazon.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ sells like hotcakes

It has not been a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A9 range, so with this offer, it makes the Galaxy Tab A9+ a more compelling purchase if you're in the market for a relatively new slab.

The plus model means you get to have a larger 11-inch LCD screen compared to the non-plus model. This panel also features a 90 Hz refresh rate in full HD+ resolution. But keep in mind that the Tab A9 doesn't support the S Pen. However, you can still pair third-party styluses if you're eager to draw or sketch.

Internally, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and expandable 128 GB storage. The setup performs more than decent, and it handles multitasking or light gaming with ease. It has a 7040 mAh battery, which lasts more than a day or two between charges.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with an 8 MP rear camera that shoots full HD video, but it can also be enough for documenting or scanning. Meanwhile, the selfie and video calls are taken care by a 5 MP snapper. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A9+ boots on Android 13, and Samsung pledges to give it three years of software support and four years of security patches.

Is the Galaxy Tab A9+ a better buy with this discount? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and if you want to see more Android tablet deals.