While Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially start tomorrow, there are great deals running at the retailer. If you're particularly looking to pick up a budget Android tablet , then you're in luck as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is already on sale for $169, netting you a $50 saving (23 percent).

This is the second-best price for the Galaxy tablet and just shy from the lowest listing we saw last month. Keep in mind the deal applies to the graphite option of the base model with 64 GB storage.

But if you want to double the memory and storage, a similar reduction at $50 off is offered for the 128 GB option. More importantly, these don't require an Amazon Prime subscription.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ today

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a bigger and faster slab option from the new budget Android tablet range that came at the scene at the end of 2023. It features a large 11-inch LCD screen with an improved 90 Hz refresh rate and higher resolution compared to the smaller Galaxy Tab A9 and predecessor.

Likewise, it is a better option, too, for those who a more capable internals and battery. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and up to 8 GB of RAM (128 GB variant) that should handle multitasking and gaming with ease. The battery is measured at 7040 mAh, which offers larger juice than the nonplus option and likely a longer battery life in real-world scenario while refilling is taken care of a 15-watt charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus / © Samsung

There is also a better 5 MP selfie camera for video calling and conferences. The back imaging is headlined by an 8 MP camera which records 1080p video. Plus, you can expect a louder speaker in the slab, thanks to the quad-speaker design. Despite the beefier hardware, the Galaxy Tab A9+ keeps a slim and lightweight build, only tipping the scale at 480 grams.

It runs on the Android 13 OS out of the box and should see a modest software policy support for up to Android 16 and four years of security patches.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a solid casual tablet to buy at this price? Let us know your answers in the comments.