The second day of October Prime Day is almost here and some fantastic deals are selling out. However, there are still great Android tablet offers hanging around. This includes Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet in the base model with an expandable 64 GB storage, which has dropped back to $151, just $2 shy from the all-time low we've seen.

The deal covers both the graphite and silver colorways of the Galaxy Tab A9+, slashing their usual price of $219 by 31 percent ($168).

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ falls to $151 during this Amazon Prime Day.

Who's the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for?

Samsung designed the Galaxy Tab A9+ as a slab for students or casual users, and for its current price, you're getting better value for your money. The Plus model here specifically sports an 11-inch LCD touchscreen with a 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution. It is not as bright as on the pricey Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review), but it is more than decent for media consumption and web browsing.

It has a modern look on the outside, with flat sides, a thin chassis, and a clean back panel that houses an 8 MP camera. The front-facing 5 MP snapper can record full HD videos similar to the main. The tablet also boasts loud audio with its quad stereo speakers.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 is available in 8-inch and 11-inch (Plus) models. / © Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ runs on Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset. The setup offers plenty of oomph for its size, handling app switching with ease while also supporting graphics-intensive games. Battery life is impressive on the tablet, lasting a full day of mixed usage.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is planned to get software support for four years from launch and three major Android OS upgrades from Samsung. Those figures are on par with many Android tablets and already plenty enough given the device's price point.

Are you shopping for a tablet for yourself or as a gift this Prime Day? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab A9+? Let us know in the comments.