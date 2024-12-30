While Android has offered seamless updates for years, Samsung has been slow to adopt the feature. To date, the mid-range Galaxy A55 remains the only Galaxy smartphone to support it. However, new findings suggest that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra could finally embrace this long-awaited functionality.

What Is Android's Seamless Updates Feature?

Android's seamless updates offer several advantages, making software updates more convenient and less disruptive. The feature allows updates to be installed in the background, keeping the device usable during the process. Once the installation is complete, only a quick reboot is required, which is much faster than the lengthy restarts associated with traditional updates.

This functionality relies on specific hardware and system modifications, such as dual system partitions, which enable a failsafe mechanism. If an issue occurs during the update, the device can revert to the previous partition without affecting usability. The only downside is that additional storage space is required for these partitions.

Samsung first introduced seamless updates on the Galaxy A55 (review), which was launched earlier this year. This hardware dependency explains why older Galaxy models have not received the feature.

Seamless Updates for the Galaxy S25 Series?

Last month, prominent leaker Chunbai predicted that Samsung's Galaxy S25 series would debut with seamless updates. Now, Android Authority has corroborated this claim, citing leaked files related to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The files suggest that the feature could extend across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, not just the Ultra variant.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units show round-off corners. / © Roland Quandt

If seamless updates are included in the Galaxy S25 series, it could signal a broader rollout across Samsung's future devices. This might include models like the Galaxy A56 and other mid-range offerings, further bridging the gap between Samsung and competitors that have long supported the feature.

The leaked files also reveal additional details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It will reportedly feature high-speed UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring faster and more efficient performance. However, it appears the device will miss out on Android's offline "Find My Device" mode, a feature available on Google's Pixel 9 lineup.

Other notable specifications include a 3120×1440 pixel resolution display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and most of the camera sensors carried over from its predecessor. Both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the standard Galaxy S25 are expected to launch with One UI 7, based on Android 15.

Rumor has it that Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S25 series at its next Unpacked in January. Leaks suggest it will happen on January 22 and will be held in San Francisco, California. There are details that could also preview the Galaxy S25 Slim, Galaxy Ring 2, and a new Galaxy XR headset.

Are you excited to see more Samsung Galaxy phones featuring seamless updates? Could this be the start of Samsung catching up with other manufacturers in software efficiency? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!