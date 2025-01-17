Samsung has set the stage for the Galaxy S25 launch next week . As the countdown begins, leaks surrounding the trio of models are picking up steam. The latest reveals has seemingly confirmed the official color options for each Galaxy S25 variant, including the S Pen finishes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Color Options

Thanks to leaker Evan Blass, official-looking images of the Galaxy S25 lineup have surfaced via his newsletter. According to what we know, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will share the same color palette, much like the Galaxy S24 (review) and its Plus variant. The pair will reportedly be available in icy blue, light green, dark blue, and gray. However, the official names of these shades have yet to be confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 (Plus) in gray © Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S25 (Plus) in off-white gray © Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S25 (Plus) in green © Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S25 (Plus) in off-white gray © Evan Blass

These colors will most likely be the standard options available at retail stores. Details about exclusive online-only finishes remain unknown for now, leaving room for surprises post-launch.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: New Shades and S Pen Finishes

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung's premium model, is expected to retain its titanium chassis. Leaked images show the device in black, gray, light blue, and an off-white light gray. However, there is an interesting mismatch in the frame and back panel colors for most finishes, apart from the gray variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium off-white gray © Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium black © Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Gray © Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium marble/light gray © Samsung / Evan Blass

As for the S Pen design, the first two color options (black and gray) will arrive paired with a gray S Pen, while the latter two (light blue and light gray) feature a lighter blue stylus.

Right now, there’s no confirmation of exclusive finishes for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but given Samsung’s track record, it wouldn’t be surprising to see additional options released after the initial launch.

Specifications and Changes in the Galaxy S25 (Ultra)

Recent leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ won’t feature dramatic exterior design changes, consistent with images shared by Blass. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly adopt a more refined design, with rounded-off corners replacing the boxier look of its predecessor.

Underneath the hood, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ensuring top-tier performance. Both the standard and Ultra models may see an increase in base memory, with the Ultra potentially featuring upgraded camera modules to further enhance its flagship appeal.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is set for January 22 in San Jose, California. While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the Galaxy S25 series, there’s speculation that Samsung could also unveil additional devices, such as the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim and the next-generation Galaxy XR headset.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

What do you think of the Galaxy S25’s new color options? Are there any special hues you’d like to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!