The Galaxy S25 series is among the most anticipated launches in early 2025. With Samsung confirming the date for the unveiling of its next flagship, leaks surrounding the devices have gained momentum. The latest buzz involves official-looking renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus, allegedly sourced from a case manufacturer.

Thanks to the case manufacturer Spigen (via Gizmochina), new images showcase the purported blue variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ encased in transparent covers. These renders not only highlight the design of the devices but also confirm a ring-shaped wireless charging method.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Subtle Yet Noticeable Changes

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features slightly squared-off corners, diverging from the sharp, boxy edges of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). Another striking difference is the thinner bezel surrounding the display, though this could be attributed to a redesigned frame. The volume rocker and side key remain on the upper right side, consistent with previous models.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra case render shows a MagSafe-like wireless charging design at the back and rounder corners. / © Gizmochina

Flipping it over to the back, the design is familiar with three large floating camera lenses arranged vertically, accompanied by two smaller rings and an LED flash. Notably, the Ultra variant sports a lighter shade of blue, hinting at the use of different materials compared to the Plus model.

Galaxy S25 Plus: A Familiar Look

The Galaxy S25+ remains largely unchanged from the Galaxy S24+ (review). It retains its uniform bezels and rear triple-camera layout. Like the Ultra, it features a ring-like magnet design on the back panel for wireless charging. However, the standard Galaxy S25 is not expected to receive significant design updates.

The alleged Galaxy S25 Plus is shown with an unchanged design from its predecessor. / © Gizmochina

According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, with increased memory in select variants. While camera hardware updates are not expected across the lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may see other enhancements.

The devices are anticipated to ship with One UI 7 on top, which is Samsung's version of the Android 15 skin, and will most likely introduce a new suite of Galaxy AI features. A recent finding Samsung could debut its AI-powered call summarize that may support more languages in contrast to the Pixel version that is only available in English.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to Expect

Samsung has officially announced that Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California. The event will be streamed live on Samsung’s platforms, including YouTube. Alongside the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is rumored to preview the Galaxy Ring 2 and the long-awaited Galaxy XR.

Samsung is offering pre-registration vouchers in select regions for those who sign up for the event, providing added incentives for early adopters.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Are you excited about the next Galaxy Unpacked event? What features do you hope to see in the Galaxy S25 series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!