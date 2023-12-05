Samsung's Galaxy S25 May Use iPhone's Sony Camera Sensors

Sony has been known for making phenomenal mobile camera sensors. In fact, Apple has used Sony's IMX sensors on iPhones for many generations, and the iPhone 15 lineup (review) sports the latest generation Sony sensors as well. Apart from the iPhone manufacturer, Samsung might just rely on the Japanese brand's expertise for the Galaxy S25 that is set to debut next year. This is a major surprise, moving away from its in-house sensors.

A 1-inch sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Plus)?

According to frequent tipster Tech_Reve, Samsung will adopt a Sony-made camera sensor on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, which are slated to be released in 2025. The alleged camera module will supposedly replace the current 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN3 primary sensor on the vanilla Galaxy S23 (review) and upcoming Galaxy S24.

As for the detailed specifications, there is no word on the resolution count or capabilities that this Sony sensor will feature. Safe to say, this is one of the unannounced high-end sensors that might carry more megapixels and probably a larger area and pixel sizes than the outgoing GN3.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus colors are identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Their cameras may be little changed from the Galaxy S23. / © Windows Report

It also makes sense that Samsung would offer better photos and video quality on the Galaxy S25, since the Galaxy S24 is set to feature minor camera improvements. Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to bring significant camera changes by having an updated 200 MP main shooter and a new 50 MP telephoto.

Details about the secondary camera modules on the Galaxy S25 are also scarce. Right now, it is expected Samsung will retain the ultrawide and telephoto sensors within the Galaxy S25's imaging arsenal, although we just don't know what are the planned improvements for these other sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 (Ultra) processor

Apart from the promising camera upgrades, the Galaxy S25 could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which reportedly features PC-grade cores on its processor. However, the choice of a Qualcomm chipset may be exclusive in the more capable Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra while the Galaxy S25 may be offered with an Exynos chipset, similar to the Galaxy S24.

The future Exynos silicon won't be a slouch, though. It is rumored the South Koreans will overhaul its custom mobile SoCs and we may see it power the Galaxy S25 first.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What is your biggest wishlist you want to see in the Samsung Galaxy S25? Would you like to see Samsung equip the standard models with a 1-inch sensor? We look forward to your answers in the comments.