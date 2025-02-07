Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. After a brief pre-order period, the flagship trio is now hitting store shelves, with the first shipments arriving today. If you missed the pre-order offers, there’s still a way to grab them with significant savings. Here’s which Galaxy S25 to pick and how to buy it.

With pre-orders now over, the Galaxy S25 series is officially available at retailers and carriers in most countries—just over two weeks after its announcement. While pre-orders came with extra perks, there are still great deals available for those buying now.

Why the Galaxy S25 (Ultra) is worth it

Although not groundbreaking, Samsung's new flagships offer a modest refresh compared to the previous generation—except for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which now shares a design language much closer to the standard models. The Ultra also revamps the S Pen by removing Bluetooth while incorporating next-gen Gorilla Glass Armor for added durability.

Most of the notable upgrades are internal. The series boasts improved performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. This processor enhances both old and new Galaxy AI capabilities across the lineup. Additionally, each model features a larger vapor chamber to improve cooling during intensive tasks.

While we're still testing these features for our in-depth review, the Galaxy S25 (Ultra) is a worthwhile upgrade if you're coming from an older device. If you don't want to miss out on savings and perks, here’s a guide on where to buy them.

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra pricing Model Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S25 128 GB $799 Samsung Galaxy S25 256 GB $859 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 256 GB $999 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 512 GB $1,119 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256 GB $1,299 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512 GB $1,1419 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 1 TB $1,659

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ deals

Amazon and Best Buy

On Amazon, you can get a $100 gift card when you purchase the Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25+ for $799 and $999, respectively. This gift card can be used for accessories or as a discount on your next purchase. Amazon lists Icy Blue, Mint, Navy Blue, and Icy Shadow as available color options for the standard Galaxy S25 models.

Alternatively, Best Buy offers the Galaxy S25 and S25+ with free storage upgrades, reducing the price of the 256 GB Galaxy S25 to $809 and the 512 GB Galaxy S25+ to $999.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Save $100 when you bundle the Galaxy S25 with a gift card on Amazon or a storage credit at Best Buy.

Samsung

Buying from the Samsung Store gets you a free storage upgrade, saving $50 on the 256 GB Galaxy S25 and $100 on the 512 GB Galaxy S25+. Alternatively, you can choose to receive the discount as Samsung credit, though this means sticking with the base storage versions.

Samsung also offers exclusive colors: Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold. You can buy the Galaxy S25 unlocked or activate it with a carrier. There's also a trade-in program offering up to $700 in credit. Additionally, you can bundle your Galaxy S25 purchase with a Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a discounted price.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 + Bigger savings are offered on the Galaxy S25+ at the Samsung Store.

Galaxy S25 Ultra deals

Amazon

The biggest savings come with the Galaxy S25 Ultra on Amazon. The 256 GB model includes a $200 gift card at its regular price of $1,299, while the 512 GB model costs $1,419. Color options include Titanium Black, Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Save $200 when you bundle the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a gift card at Amazon.

Samsung

Samsung offers an outright discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra through storage upgrades and extra credits. For example, the 512 GB model costs $1,299 and comes with an $80 Samsung credit. Additionally, Samsung offers exclusive colors—Jetblack, Jadgreen, and Pinkgold—as well as a 1 TB storage option.

If you plan to trade in your current device, Samsung offers a higher trade-in credit of up to $900. You can purchase the device unlocked or activate it through a carrier.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Get a free storage upgrade and credit when you buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung.

Samsung also provides bigger discounts on bundled wearables. When purchasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $290 (55% off) or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $59 (76% off).

Carriers

If you have an existing line with a carrier, you can get the Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Ultra for free from AT&T when you trade in your old device with a qualifying plan. If purchasing outright, there’s also an option to pay in monthly installments alongside your data plan.

For Verizon, select plans with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra include a free Galaxy Watch 7 ($239 value) or a discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $449. Verizon also offers 0% financing for up to 36 months and option to get the device free for select unlimited data plans.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Ultra) for free or in monthly installment for select unlimited plans i

Where do you plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Ultra? Share us with other promotions you know.