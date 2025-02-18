Slow Charging? Galaxy S25 Problems Tackled in First Update

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series made a strong debut, launching with One UI 7 . However, the experience hasn’t been entirely smooth for all users. Reports of charging issues and visible lines in low-light images surfaced early on, prompting Samsung to acknowledge the problems. Fortunately, the South Korean company has now responded by rolling out the first stability update to address these concerns.

Slow Charging Issues on the Galaxy S25 (Ultra)

Just over a week after the first Galaxy S25 units shipped, users began reporting slow and inconsistent charging speeds on Samsung community forums and other platforms.

The issue primarily affects the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra, where charging appears slower than expected when using the 45W charger and 5A cable included in the box or other compatible fast-charging accessories. Some users noted that charging times were inconsistent or slower than Samsung’s advertised speeds, even when using the correct adapter and cable.

My colleague Rubens also observed this with the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review), where charging speeds remained the same regardless of the adapter used. However, the device still fully charged in just over an hour, which is close to Samsung’s claimed charging time.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra features the same 45 W charging speed as the predecessor / © nextpit

Samsung Italy responded to an affected user with a temporary workaround, suggesting that switching to a slower 3A cable might help. Additionally, some users found that disabling fast charging in the settings improved stability.

With the latest software update, Samsung aims to address this issue. The update has started rolling out globally, including in the USA, but it remains unclear whether it has definitively resolved the charging problems.

Random Lines Appearing in Night Images on the Galaxy S25

Another major issue addressed in this update involves visible lines appearing in low-light or night images. Users have reported faint to noticeable horizontal or vertical lines when taking photos in dark environments.

This issue appears to affect all three Galaxy S25 models, though reports suggest it may be limited to a subset of users. In our own testing with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we did not encounter this issue.

While some users initially attempted fixes, such as adjusting display settings, Samsung quickly acknowledged the camera issue and included a fix in this latest update.

How to Get the Update

If you own a Galaxy S25, you should receive a notification for the update, which also includes the February security patch and other optimizations. You can also manually check for updates by going to Settings > Software Update.

Have you experienced slow charging or camera issues on your Galaxy S25? Please let us know if this update has fixed the problems for you!