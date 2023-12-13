Hot topics

Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Match iPhone 15 Pro Max's Zoom Camera Level

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung galaxy s23 ultra back cmd7
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Lately, it appears there has not been a week without a Galaxy S24 leak, which is given as the flagship series is expected to be announced next month. As usual, the Galaxy S24 Ultra model gets the most attention as it is rumored to get the biggest upgrades among the lineup that includes a slightly revamped quad camera system. Now, a new report hints about the actual imaging setup.

South Korean publication The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will keep the periscope camera with 10x zoom. Notably, this was previously believed to be downgraded to a regular telephoto module with 5x zoom, surprising those zoom users and fans.

Instead, the source speculates that the current 10 MP 3x zoom will be replaced by a 50 MP 5x zoom camera, which makes more sense considering the extended zoom has been a key feature on the previous Ultra versions. At the same time, this actually matches the telephoto on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

To make the pieces together, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's imaging arsenal looks to be helmed by an updated 200 MP primary wide camera, 10 MP periscope with 10x zoom, 12 MP ultrawide, and a new 50 MP telephoto with 5x zoom. Therefore, with Samsung opting for higher zoom levels, it is likely that the camera phone will rely on the main 200 MP sensor to supply 2x or 3x zoom levels, although by digitally cropping the sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra prototype
Alleged real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © X/u/DavidMa05368498

Additionally, the front facing camera in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up to be unchanged from the current generation, which is a 12 MP wide, but capable of 4K video recording.

As for the non-Ultra models, the cameras on Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are tipped to be little changed. The 50 MP main sensor is said to be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom. Unfortunately, it's still unclear whether there are improvements within these sensors such as bigger pixel size or better sensitivity despite having the same resolution.

Based on credible sources, Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S24 on January 17 at the Unpacked event that will be held in San Jose, California. Pre-order of the new flagship devices is said to commence right after the event while actual sales will start on January 26 through January 30.

What are your thoughts on the cameras of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra? Do you find a 5x zoom camera to be more useful than a 3x? We look forward to hearing your answers.

Source: The Elec

The best camera phones to buy in 2023

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $400 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing