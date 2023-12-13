Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Match iPhone 15 Pro Max's Zoom Camera Level

Lately, it appears there has not been a week without a Galaxy S24 leak , which is given as the flagship series is expected to be announced next month. As usual, the Galaxy S24 Ultra model gets the most attention as it is rumored to get the biggest upgrades among the lineup that includes a slightly revamped quad camera system. Now, a new report hints about the actual imaging setup.

South Korean publication The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will keep the periscope camera with 10x zoom. Notably, this was previously believed to be downgraded to a regular telephoto module with 5x zoom, surprising those zoom users and fans.

Instead, the source speculates that the current 10 MP 3x zoom will be replaced by a 50 MP 5x zoom camera, which makes more sense considering the extended zoom has been a key feature on the previous Ultra versions. At the same time, this actually matches the telephoto on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

To make the pieces together, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's imaging arsenal looks to be helmed by an updated 200 MP primary wide camera, 10 MP periscope with 10x zoom, 12 MP ultrawide, and a new 50 MP telephoto with 5x zoom. Therefore, with Samsung opting for higher zoom levels, it is likely that the camera phone will rely on the main 200 MP sensor to supply 2x or 3x zoom levels, although by digitally cropping the sensor.

Alleged real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © X/u/DavidMa05368498

Additionally, the front facing camera in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up to be unchanged from the current generation, which is a 12 MP wide, but capable of 4K video recording.

As for the non-Ultra models, the cameras on Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are tipped to be little changed. The 50 MP main sensor is said to be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom. Unfortunately, it's still unclear whether there are improvements within these sensors such as bigger pixel size or better sensitivity despite having the same resolution.

Based on credible sources, Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S24 on January 17 at the Unpacked event that will be held in San Jose, California. Pre-order of the new flagship devices is said to commence right after the event while actual sales will start on January 26 through January 30.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What are your thoughts on the cameras of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra? Do you find a 5x zoom camera to be more useful than a 3x? We look forward to hearing your answers.